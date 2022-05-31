SCSD Welcomes 17 Members to New Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council
By Patrice Boykin
SCSD Welcomes 17 Members to New Superintendent's Student Advisory Council. Simpson County School District (SCSD) welcomed 17 student representatives...
A Southwest Mississippi school board approved changes to its policies in relation to prescribed medical marijuana usage by students. The Franklin Advocate newspaper in Meadville reports that the Franklin County School Board voted 5-0 to authorize changes to its policy. Under its new policy, students will be allowed to take...
WESSON – Samantha Speeg of Brookhaven has been named Copiah-Lincoln Community College Wesson Campus Dean of Student Services effective June 1, 2022. Speeg previously served as Director of Enrollment Services where she was responsible for administering admissions policies and establishing and supervising the maintenance of all student records for the college district, serving as the principle designated student official (PDSO) for international students, managing the enrollment audit, coordinating all recruitment efforts within the college district to include junior preview days, senior tailgate party, and other on-campus recruitment events; implementing recruitment campaigns including the design and production of marketing materials and the college viewbook; and supervising enrollment services staff on the Wesson Campus.
Mayor Dale Berry called the special called Board of Alderman meeting to order. All alderman as well as the Mayor and City Clerk Jon Styron were in attendance.
The softball field at Northeast Lauderdale is typically filled with athletes and cheering fans, but it recently served a different, and perhaps more important, purpose. The Lauderdale County School District last week hosted its first EMPOWHER Project build day in collaboration with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local nonprofit that builds beds for needy families.
Magee native Amanda Seghini was chosen as the City of Magee Deputy Clerk during Thursday night Special Called Board of Aldermen meeting. Amanda joins Libby Shivers and Kim Jackson. The retirement of Wanda Williams opened the position. Wanda retires June 30, 2022.
(Jackson, MS): Mississippi has made some big policy changes for the better – that was the message Douglas Carswell delivered to a meeting at the Heritage Foundation in Nashville this week.
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A non-profit wants to establish three new charter schools in Natchez-Adams County. The Natchez Democrat reported the applications for the schools were submitted on Friday. Marvin Jeter III, Ph.D., a member of Natchez United and the nonprofit Natchez-Adams Educational Development Foundation, submitted the application. The proposed charter schools include one for […]
A rural Mississippi school district’s first Black superintendent is now on leave less than a year after taking the job as some claim Dr. Kenitra Ezi created a hostile work environment. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton reports from Jasper County, Mississippi on how Ezi’s suspension by the school board is deeply dividing the community. June 2, 2022.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice partnered with Mississippi Urban League to offer direct drafting services for expungement and wills. “We’ve seen that people are in need of all services, so that’s why we want to offer a plethora of services. That way, they can you know have like a one-stop-shop. They […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four Mississippi airports received a total of $888,557 in grants from the United States Department of Transportation. The following airports received the funding: John Bell Williams Airport – $450,000 Grenada Municipal Airport – $239,229 (Seal Runway Pavement, Surface Pavement Joints and Rehabilitate Runway) Yazoo County Airport – $144,000 (Update Airport Master […]
At a special called Thursday night, June 2, 2022 City of Magee Board of Alderman meeting, Shane Little was selected as the Police Chief.
This Wednesday, June 3, the Mississippi Center for Justice and Mississippi Urban League are hosting a major clinic to help Mississippians expunge their record and draft their wills. They will also provide additional services like financial literacy, foreclosure prevention assistance, voter registration and education on health law. The clinic well...
PARCHMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced that 100 inmates at at the Mississippi State Penitentiary (MSP) at Parchman graduated on Wednesday, May 25. Many of the inmates received their high school diploma or HiSet. Some of the graduates also received training in carpentry, culinary arts, auto mechanics, diesel […]
CLINTON, Miss. — Some Clinton residents were surprised this week when they opened the latest utility bill from the city. Residential customers saw an increase in garbage collection fees from about $16 to $33. Commercial rates went from $21 to about $36. City officials announced the increase in March...
JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) and their Work4College Scholarship program as the second Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award winner of the year. The PIE award is given to government offices by the Office of the State Auditor for innovative uses of taxpayer dollars.
CARTHAGE, Miss. — A Carthage woman is frustrated after a Leake County school teacher gave her son an award that knocked the smile off his face. Patricia Buckley said when she picked up her son, Bradley, last week from Leake Central Junior High, she knew instantly that something was wrong.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On June 1, the Mississippi Supreme Court appointed retired Court of Appeals Judge Larry E. Roberts as the special judge in the case of the Jackson City Council vs. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba in the Hinds County Chancery Court. In early May, the mayor’s request for the Jackson garbage case to […]
HATTIESBURG, MISS. – As hurricane season begins, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds residents that contraflow could be implemented in the event of a powerful hurricane. “Thanks to MDOT’s advance preparation for the possibility of contraflow, our crews are ready in the event a strong storm threatens the...
New information from the U.S. Labor Department shows unemployment claims falling to their lowest level since 1969. Experts say, job gains across the country have slowed, while few workers are losing their jobs... that means the labor market isn't loosening up as much as experts at the federal reserve had hoped.
The Social Security Board of Trustees released its annual report on the long-term financial status of the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) and Disability Insurance (DI) Trust Funds.
