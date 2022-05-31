ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A down-to-earth approach to climate change

By Virginia Gewin, View author publications, Google Scholar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have full access to this article via your institution. Humans are, of course, reliant on soil for food. But what many might not realize is that soil’s rich biodiversity helps to regulate the composition of Earth’s atmosphere by recycling and storing nutrients, such as carbon. Growing...

