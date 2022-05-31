The Wall of Wind can blow away buildings at Category 5 hurricane strength to help engineers design safer homes – but even that isn’t powerful enough
Richard Olson, Florida International University; Ameyu B. Tolera, Florida International University; Arindam Chowdhury, Florida International University, and Ioannis Zisis, Florida International University. In an airplane hangar in Miami, engineers are recreating some of the most powerful hurricane winds to ever strike land. These Category 5 winds can shatter a...news.fiu.edu
Comments / 0