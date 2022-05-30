Andrew Wallace-Hadrill says Caligula may have been “pathological”
Caligula has been portrayed in history as one of...www.cbsnews.com
Caligula has been portrayed in history as one of...www.cbsnews.com
literally ordered his army to stab at the water in order to wage war on Neptune... and he "might have been pathological "?
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 8