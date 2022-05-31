ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James wins back-to-back titles at Team TaylorMade Invitational

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin James of Milford, Conn., shot a final-round score of 2-over-par 72 to win back-to-back titles at the Team TaylorMade Invitational at Jupiter Hills Club in Tequesta, Fla. With rounds of 69-66-72, the defending champ finished with a tournament total of 3-under-par 207. He also had the low round...

