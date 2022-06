MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) President Anthony J. Iacono has been recognized by ROI-NJ on its 2022 ROI Influencers List for Manufacturing. From energy and electronics to fabricated metal, to chemicals and food products, ROI-NJ recognizes the wide and deep impact of New Jersey’s manufacturing industry helping to drive the state’s economy. It is estimated that advanced manufacturing will need to fill 3.4 million jobs over the next decade.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO