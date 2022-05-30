ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Set to Play in College Station Regional

By Scott Prather
 3 days ago
Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team is heading to the College Station Regional as a 3 seed. Texas A&M is the 1 seed, and the #5 overall national seed. TCU is the 2 seed, UL...

FanSided

Alabama Football: Toughest Regular Season Games of 2022

Alabama football is gearing up for its 2022 revenge tour, and it will have plenty of obstacles to overcome along the way. Few Alabama football fans would disagree that this is a championship-or-bust season, but national championships don’t come easy. The Crimson Tide’s closest competition in the current landscape...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
365traveler.com

12 OUTSTANDING THINGS TO DO IN LAKE CHARLES, LA

Whether you’re visiting Lake Charles, LA for business or pleasure, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. This quaint town is on the picturesque Lake Charles coastline and is home to shops, restaurants, and attractions. From exploring the many parks and museums to enjoying the local cuisine, there’s something...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
99.9 KTDY

11 Must See Places in Acadiana

Lafayette, Louisiana is known for many things but one of the main things I love about this city is that is just a drive away from some of the coolest little towns around. If you are looking to explore over the summer then Lafayette is the best starting place for it.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

What are the lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana?

(Stacker) - Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck on LA 12

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
DERIDDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. Louisiana – Darren S. Gaspard, 57, and Kenneth M. Duplechin, 58, both of Lake Charles, Louisiana, pled guilty to one count of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile on May 31, 2022, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Gaspard was sentenced to ten years in prison by Judge Michael Canaday, with all but three years suspended. Duplechin was also sentenced to ten years in prison, all but four of which were suspended. Each must also register as a sex offender.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Things To Know For Ben Terry Benefit This Saturday June 4

Coming up this Saturday in Lake Charles is the Ben terry Benefit with live music, food, and a huge auction inside the Burton Coliseum. The benefit is to help our local weatherman Ben Terry with medical expenses as he is fighting colon cancer for the second time and a portion of the proceeds will also go to the American Cancer Society of Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Louisiana Residents Anxiously Watching Gulf This Week

Louisiana residents are anxiously watching the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development this week after enjoying a relaxing holiday weekend. Memorial Day, for many people, is the unofficial beginning of the summer season. That season usually means vacations, cookouts, swimming, tanning, and in recent years watching the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development. This year will be no different.
LOUISIANA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

