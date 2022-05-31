Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Charleston late Monday night. The injuries consist of nine adults and a 17-year-old girl, according to the Charleston Police Department. Tecklenburg said four of the victims remain in the hospital in critical...
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Conway are asking for the public’s help to find people who may be connected to the recent disappearance of a turtle statue. The Conway Police Department said the 50-pound bronze statue known as “Timmy The Turtle” was last seen on its pedestal at Bonfire Restaurant.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On the afternoon of June 3, 2022, WMBF News obtained documents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division via a Freedom of Information Act Request regarding the death of 21-year-old Sheridan Wahl. These documents provide more details on the investigation and the events that led...
A teenager was injured in a shooting the night of June 2 near Martin Park on Charleston's East Side. Charleston police were alerted that an 18-year-old man was being treated at the Medical University of South Carolina for a gunshot wound to the foot, Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said. The teenager...
South Carolina is saying goodbye to Carnival Cruise Line starting in 2024, and the state is happy to see the company go!. The South Carolina Ports Authority is ending its deal with Carnival, preventing the cruise line from departing from Charleston. Carnival ships are currently using the Union Pier Terminal for departures and arrivals. A lot of those journeys are short — heading to the Caribbean and back. The state’s decision ends a 14-year contract. Carnival will still be able to use the port, but only for the day.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has received permission to exhume the body of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield died after allegedly falling at the Murdaugh home in 2018. She was then taken to a hospital in Savannah,...
All shooting ranges in the Palmetto State that are managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have officially reopened. As of May 15, all S.C. DNR-managed ranges are open and have posted operating hours. This is the first time these have reopened since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state to close these ranges more than a year ago. There are no public shooting ranges operated by S.C. DNR in Colleton County. However, there are three public S.C. DNR shooting ranges near Colleton County. The closest ones to Colleton are in Charleston County and Hampton County. In Charleston, the shooting range is located on Twin Ponds Rifle Range. There are two shooting ranges in Hampton County: one is the Palachucola Range and the other is the Webb WMA Archery Range. The Palachucola Range is located at 1894 Clyco Road in Garnett. Their number is 803-625-3569. This range is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to dark. On Sundays, the range is open from 1 p.m. to dark. It is closed every Monday and Tuesday. The range provides a place for air guns, pistols and rifles. There are no sporting clays at this range. Visitors must provide their own paper targets as well as eye and ear protection (required). The Webb WMA Archery Range in Hampton is located at 1282 Webb Ave. in Garnett. The range can be reached at 803-625-3569. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to dark. This range is closed during drawn deer hunts. At the Webb WMA Archery Range, visitors can shoot archery at ranges of 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards. For more information on shooting ranges, visit S.C. DNR at www.dnr.sc.gov.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly Memorial Day shooting near a convenience store in Kingstree. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Greenlee Street on Monday in reference to a shooting. Once there, they found a gunshot victim lying in the front seat of […]
The woman whose Charleston property turned into the epicenter of a mass shooting said the raucous party that spawned the Memorial Day violence began as a simple birthday celebration for her 93-year-old neighbor. Paula Dickerson said people barbecued, chatted and listened to music in the early stages of the gathering...
Nine people were shot Monday night in a mass shooting in Charleston’s East Side that has the mayor calling for action to reduce gun violence. Also in the incident, an officer was hurt by broken glass after a bullet hit his car window and two deputies were assaulted while responding, authorities said.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is making preparations ahead of next week’s Carolina Country Music Fest. Part of that preparation includes road closures for the festival, which is set to take place June 9-12. The following closures will be in effect as early as...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and EMS responded shortly before noon Thursday to a parking lot in a strip mall in North Charleston. Multiple emergency vehicles converged in a parking lot in the 2000 block of McMillian Drive. North Charleston Police say their spokesman is on the way to...
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies say a teen who went missing on Friday afternoon and hadn't been seen for many hours is now home. Sumter County Sheriff's Office investigators said the teen left home after a disagreement with her family. Investigators said this wasn't typical behavior for her and her family is concerned for her safety.
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people have been charged in connection to a deadly Horry County shooting. Police said the investigation determined three suspects planned to commit an armed robbery that resulted in the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Jeremiah Zachariah Dicker and 19-year-old Kalik Conn. On Friday, police announced that...
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s office say a drive-by shooting damaged vehicles at a West Ashley neighborhood Thursday night. Authorities say it happened in the 700 block of Cartwright Drive where multiple shots were fired outside a home, but no injuries were reported.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Flood Advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) has expired for parts of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory expired at 4:30 p.m. It was initially issued because of heavy rain from thunderstorms. A Flood Advisory is active for portions of...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man for assaulting an employee and causing damage to property in an attempt to shoplift from a James Island drug store. According to a report obtained by News 2, police on Wednesday responded to a CVS on James Island after an employee and store manager witnessed Roderick […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari is now behind bars, according to online records. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday. No charges have been listed as of 10 a.m. Saturday. An FBI source confirmed...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 10 people were injured and four remained in critical condition after what Mayor John Tecklenburg called a “mass shooting” in downtown Charleston late Monday night. “The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as being an incident where four or more are shot, either injured or killed; thankfully, and we’re counting […]
A former Charleston resident is world-famous, even though you’ve probably never heard of him. But mention James Hoban’s life work as designer and builder of The White House – and you immediately understand his place in American history. “From 1792 to 1831, almost 30 years, James Hoban...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple fights broke out at Wannamaker County Park over the Memorial Day holiday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were working off duty at the park on Monday when several individuals began fighting at one of the shelters around 4:30 p.m. “Hundreds of people were in the area at […]
