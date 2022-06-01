Huntington Woman Charged For Allegedly Abusing 1-Year-Old Dog, SPCA Says

After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Huntington woman with neglecting Simba, her 1-year old male pit bull mix dog. Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

A Long Island woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly neglecting her 1-year-old puppy, authorities announced.

Huntington resident Earline Milligan, age 42, was charged by Suffolk County SPCA detectives with one count of animal cruelty, officials announced on Tuesday, May 31.

An investigation into reported animal abuse led to the arrest of Milligan, who is charged with neglecting the young pit bull mix who was in her care.

According to SPCA officials, Milligan allowed her dog, Simba, to become severely emaciated and to suffer from multiple infected open sores all over its body for a lengthy period without obtaining medical treatment, causing injury, pain, and suffering to the animal.

Milligan surrendered herself to police and is scheduled to make an appearance in First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, June 16.

