Public Safety

In America, a mass shooting at an elementary school. In Canada, tighter gun control

Wyoming News
 3 days ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the introduction of a bill that would place a national freeze on handgun ownership across Canada. The announcement comes in the wake of high profile mass shootings in the United States.

#Canada#United States#Elementary School#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Canadian
Wyoming News

