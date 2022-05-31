In America, a mass shooting at an elementary school. In Canada, tighter gun control

Related
Man arrested in mother's basement after apparent Facebook school shooting threat
A Massachusetts man was arrested in his mother's basement Saturday after posting what appeared to be a school shooting threat to Facebook.
“Dystopian future”: Republicans cry “communism” after Canada cracks down on guns after mass shooting
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced a new proposal cracking down on "military-style assault weapons" and handgun sales, triggering alarm among Republicans in the U.S. who have resisted any gun restrictions in the wake of deadly mass shootings. Trudeau announced a mandatory buyback program targeting assault weapons and...
Texas school shooting shows pro-gun GOP turning America into a 'killing field,' claims NYT columnist
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow blamed Republican lawmakers for the mass shootings that have ravaged the country recently, claiming the party's protection of gun rights has turned the country into a "killing field." Blow’s Wednesday column opened with the declaration, "The Republican Party has turned America into a...
Phys.org
More than 70% of mass shootings in developed countries happen in the US, international analysis shows
Mass shootings in the U.S. account for 73% of all 139 incidents occurring in developed countries between 1998 to 2019. During this time, 62% of all 1,318 fatalities from the attacks also happened in the states. These are the findings of a shocking new study, published in the peer-reviewed International...
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
16-year-old arrested for planning mass shooting at a high school
Police officers in Berkeley, California, arrested a 16-year-old boy on May 30, after learning of his alleged plans to conduct a mass shooting and/or bombing at Berkeley High School. The case: The teen allegedly had been attempting to recruit other high school students to participate in a school shooting, according...
Russia threatens to wipe out the entire US with just four Satan II missiles in chilling warning over Ukraine
A chilling moment on Russian state TV on Monday saw hosts issue the latest in a long line of threats, this time warning Putin could "destroy the entire east cost of the US" with just two missiles. In footage from Russia's flagship propaganda show, a member of Russia's parliament boasts...
How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?
While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Canada’s new gun laws could spark Russian invasion
Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a novel argument against Canada’s proposed new gun control legislation: It invites a Russian invasion.“Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country,” the US congresswoman opined on Twitter. “Like, perhaps Russia, who is very angry at America right now.”Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, introduced the legislation on Monday in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill would ban the sale and purchase of handguns, effectively capping their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Zealand Embraced Gun Reform After One Mass Shooting. Now They Watch US in Disbelief.
Just hours after an armed individual entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and gunned down at least 19 children and three adults, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern was visibly emotional. “When I watch from afar and see events such as this today, it’s not as a politician,” she...
Biden Wouldn't Back Trudeau-Style Handgun Ban in U.S.: White House
The White House said it would "leave it up to other countries to set their policy on gun ownership" but that the U.S. would not introduce a handgun ban.
Man legally purchased semiautomatic rifle at a local gun shop two hours before he went to a hospital and shot his doctor and 3 other people to death ‘because the surgeon didn’t fix his back pain’
The 45-year-old man, who legally purchased semiautomatic rifle at a local gun shop less than three hours before the shooting, went to the local hospital and shot his doctor to death because the surgeon didn’t fix his back pain. On May 19, the shooter went into the hospital for a back surgery. Over the next few weeks, he called his back surgeon multiple times complaining of back pain and sought further treatment. The doctor saw the man for additional treatment on May 24, but the pain allegedly continued. On June 1, he again phoned the doctor to complain about back pain and wanted more help.
National gun control fails after mass shootings, but states often loosen gun laws – commentary
Calls for new gun legislation that previously failed to pass Congress are being raised again after the May 24 mass shooting at an elementary school in the small town of Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old shooter killed at least 19 fourth grade students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, marking the deadliest school shooting in […] The post National gun control fails after mass shootings, but states often loosen gun laws – commentary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
During the Uvalde shooting, an off-duty federal agent's wife texted him for help. "I asked my barber if he had a gun," he said.
Jacob Albarado was in his barber's chair when both men got text messages about the shooting unfolding at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week. "There's an active shooter. Help. Love you," Albarado's wife Trisha said in three messages at 11:41 a.m. She's a fourth grade teacher at the...
Lauren Boebert's "BS" argument against gun control: "When 9/11 happened, we didn't ban planes"
Lauren Boebert poses for a portrait at Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado on April 24, 2018 (EMILY KASK/AFP via Getty Images) As America debates gun safety following another mass shooting, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado was ridiculed for her public policy solutions to the problem. During an interview with...
Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight
A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
Utah GOP Senator Mike Lee Blames Mass Shootings on 'Fatherlessness'
The senator floated the idea that social factors are behind mass shootings as Republicans continue to resist calls for gun control.
'Everyone just kind of moves on': Mass shooting survivors reflect on life after public outrage
As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the US, people touched by the tragedies share their outrage over the endless cycle.
Illinois becomes first Midwest state to ban 'ghost guns'
Illinois has become the first state in the Midwest to pass legislation banning untraceable "ghost guns" amid a surge of gun violence in the United States. On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 4383, banning the so-called ghost guns across the state. The term refers to firearms that...
Video showing how to block classroom door with elementary school chair goes viral in wake of Uvalde shooting
A video that shows people how to block a classroom door during an active shooting has gone viral on Twitter in the wake of the Uvalde massacre, furthering debate on gun violence in America.Twitter user Robb Beaux shared the video, which shows an unnamed man in a safety vest demonstrating “a trick”. The man wedged one of the chair’s legs between the handle and the doorknob to block the door during an emergency situation. He then tilted the chair towards the wall to secure it.“It is solid. It is not going anywhere, and that took me what? Two seconds,”...
The lasting consequences of school shootings on the students who survive them
As the U.S. reels from another school shooting, much of the public discussion has centered on the lives lost: 19 children and two adults. Indeed, the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is the second deadliest such incident on record, after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. Since the Columbine massacre in 1999 in which two teenagers killed a dozen students and one teacher, at least 185 children, educators and others have been killed by gun violence at American schools, according to figures compiled by The Washington Post. But this death toll captures only one part of...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0