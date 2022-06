A Spokane woman admitted she started the fire that caused several million dollars in damage to the north Spokane Home Depot two weeks ago, according to court documents. Kennie A. Calvert, 59, was arrested in an unrelated incident Sunday at the Spokane Valley Home Depot for suspicion of shoplifting. She told police she started the fire as a distraction so she could steal a six-pack of paper towels, a bag of Miracle-Gro, a roll of black wire and a potted plant, according to a search warrant document filed Wednesday in Spokane County District Court.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO