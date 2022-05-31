ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Humberside Police worst for answering 999 calls within 10 second target

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumberside Police is the worst force in the country for answering 999 calls within a 10-second target, Home Office figures have revealed. Only 2% of emergency calls were responded to within the limit. The government had set a target of 90%. The Humberside force said its results were down...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Only one police force in the UK is meeting 999 answer targets, data shows

Only one police force in the UK is meeting a target to answer 90% of 999 calls in under 10 seconds, new data has shown.Avon and Somerset Police was the only force to meet the standard, according to national statistics released for the first time by the Home Office.Forty-three police forces failed to meet it over the six months from November 2021 and April 2022.Overall, 71% of 999 calls were answered within 10 seconds.Humberside Police recorded the worst number, with only 2% of calls answered in under 10 seconds. South Yorkshire Police answered 17%, Durham Police 41%, North Yorkshire 44%...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Man has cardiac arrest and dies after being bitten by dog in Wales

A man has died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales.Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday on Monday after the man, 62, went into cardiac arrest at home in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene”.Other dogs at the property were removed by dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled while investigations into the incident continue, the force said.The man’s family has been informed. Read More Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soarQuarter of Britons ‘happier to see pet than partner after a busy day’Woman quits job to spend more time with terminally ill pet
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield: Rapist who lay in wait before attack on woman is jailed

A man who lay in wait in a woman's bedroom before dragging her downstairs and raping her in her living room has been jailed for 10 years. Soloman Sanyas, 46, from Sheffield, was charged with rape, witness intimidation and assault after the May 2021 attack. The victim was left "petrified"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Missing teenager believed alleged rapist was ‘after her’, sister tells inquest

Teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland was terrified of leaving her home on the day she disappeared because she thought her alleged rapist was “after her”, her twin sister told her inquest.Maya Pope-Sutherland, 23, said her sister had received messages from her alleged attacker threatening to kill her family.The college student had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by the man in 2014 when she was 16.Miss Pope-Sutherland told Dorset Coroner’s Court her sister worried about the man’s imminent release from prison having been jailed for sex offences against other girls.“I just know she was absolutely terrified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
The Guardian

Police warn against vigilante action against duckling hit-and-run driver

Police have urged the public against any vigilante actions after the registration of a driver who allegedly ran over a brood of ducklings was published online. Staffordshire police confirmed it is investigating a Facebook post which claimed that at least three ducklings were killed on Friday at a roundabout in Trentham near Stoke-on-Trent. The post claimed they were killed by the driver of a white transit van who allegedly ignored other drivers who were waiting for the ducks to cross the road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of railway worker Belly Mujinga who died of Covid after being 'spat on' at London Victoria station during first lockdown will NOT look at whether she was infected by a passenger

The man who allegedly spat at Belly Mujinga who died with coronavirus at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer form part of an inquest into the transport worker's death. Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5, 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kidderminster man dies after serious chainsaw injury

A man has died after being seriously injured while using a chainsaw. Emergency services were called to Tower Close in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 11:00 BST on Friday. Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it "quickly became clear that nothing could be done to save the man". The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Jail for baby attacker who tried to blame toddler

A man who left a two-month-old boy badly brain-damaged, then tried to blame a toddler for the injuries, has been jailed for seven years. Neil Kirton, 29, hurt the baby after taking him for an overnight feed at his home in North Lanarkshire. When it became clear the baby was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Devon man refused hotel refund after partner died

A man was refused a refund for a birthday stay at a Premier Inn after his partner he was booked in with died. Martin Hayward, 70, of Buckfastleigh, Devon, said the hotel in St Austell, Cornwall told him he should either come on his own or with another partner. He...
U.K.
BBC

Third Met Police child strip-search case investigated

The police watchdog has confirmed it is investigating the strip-search of a third child by the Met Police, after two other controversial cases. Two teenage girls, known as Child Q and Olivia, were strip-searched by officers while they were menstruating. Acting Commissioner Sir Stephen House said last week there was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killers convicted after 'caring' father beaten to death in Rowley Regis

Three men have been convicted after a father-of-five was stripped naked and beaten to death in an industrial estate in the West Midlands. Carl Woodall, 44, died after suffering "catastrophic injuries" in Rowley Regis on 28 June last year, West Midlands Police has said. Mark Campbell, 39, and Simmion Goldbourne,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Argentinian accused of murdering Staffordshire dog breeder dies in prison

An Argentinian national charged with murdering a Crufts dog breeder on her driveway has died in custody while awaiting trial. Valerie Freer was killed outside her home on Lichfield Road, in Whittington, Staffordshire, on 24 February. A post-mortem examination confirmed the 68-year-old died of neck injuries. Alex Verdu Munoz, 26,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Telford learner driver supervised by daughter, 15, police say

A learner driver was spotted by police in Telford being supervised by their 15-year-old daughter. Officers pulled over a Vauxhall Meriva, displaying L plates, in Donnington on Sunday at around 11:15 BST. The driver has been reported for driving in breach of licence conditions and without third party insurance. Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two GMP officers charged over indecent image of child

Two serving police constables have been charged with making or distributing an indecent image of a child. Two Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers, aged 26 and 39, are accused of exchanging an indecent image of a child in March 2019, the force said. GMP said it had suspended both of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

