ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

People On The Move

bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMM Interior Design Group welcomes Robyn May to our team. Robyn has a degree in Interior...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 office chairs that are the ultimate furniture designs you need to work comfortably

We often underestimate the importance of a great office chair! When in reality we really shouldn’t. We spend the majority of our day sitting on chairs, whether we’re working in our home office or a corporate one! Hence, this piece of furniture needs to be not only comfortable but ergonomic, and aesthetic as well. And we’ve curated a collection of chair designs that meet all these criteria! From a modular chair that transforms into a small workspace to an office chair that looks futuristic but with ergonomics from the past – these innovative chair designs are not only a boon to your back, and help you maintain a healthy posture, but are also super comfy to sink into, and will perfectly match the interiors of your modern office. Enjoy!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Flipping the Layout of This ’90s Kitchen Made It Way More Spacious

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Large windows that let in lots of natural light are a gift in any home or apartment, but that gift is rendered almost useless if the windows are blocked by trees or hedges on the outside or walls or half-walls on the inside that disrupt the flow of light.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mm Interior Design Group#Auburn University#Ncidq#Mmidg#Autocad Drawings
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a Boho-Style Redo for $180

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Small Changes Work Together to Transform a Basic Bedroom for $650

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Breaking a large room that needs a revamp into small one- or two-day projects can be a great way to make a big redo feel less overwhelming. This kind of piecemeal makeover proves that a small project can make a big difference, too. Not everything needs to be complete all at once, and not every makeover requires demo.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy