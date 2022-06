Gina Marie Ranallo Bodnar, age 59, of Dunlap, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. She was of the Catholic faith. Gina was employed for the last seven years at Mann-Hummel. She was a 22-year resident of Dunlap where she was loved by everyone who knew her and was often affectionately referred to as “Mama G”. Gina loved life, had a beautiful soul and a smile that lit up the world. She was the most loving wife, mother and grandmother.

DUNLAP, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO