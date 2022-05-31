ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

California man, 78, gets high school diploma 6 decades later

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASADENA, Calif. -- For 60 years, Ted Sams regretted missing his high school graduation. Now 78, Sams can finally call himself a graduate after donning a cap and gown and receiving his diploma Friday with the class of 2022 at...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 2

