California man, 78, gets high school diploma 6 decades later
By The Associated Press
4 days ago
PASADENA, Calif. -- For 60 years, Ted Sams regretted missing his high school graduation. Now 78, Sams can finally call himself a graduate after donning a cap and gown and receiving his diploma Friday with the class of 2022 at...
Two schools in Southern California are dealing with threats made to their campuses Wednesday morning, forcing one to close and the other to increase security for students, just days before graduation. The person who threatened Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park, according to Baldwin Park Police, is a juvenile...
A California high school teacher has been released on $50,000 bond after being accused of contacting a student with the intent to commit a crime. Authorities arrested LRod Jara, 49, on Thursday. The teacher at Redlands East Valley High School has been on leave since April 2022, when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department began its investigation into the teacher.
CABAZON, Calif. - At least 12 people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision in Cabazon at around 11 a.m. on Interstate 10 near Malki Road. The area is about 20 miles away from Palm Springs. According to the California Highway Patrol, a Greyhound bus was heading eastbound in the number...
Southern California is imposing mandatory water cutbacks as the state tries to cope with the driest conditions it has faced in recorded history. Starting Wednesday, about 6 million people in parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties are limited to watering outdoor plants once a week — an unprecedented move for the region.
June 2 (UPI) -- Emergency water restrictions imposed in southern California started Wednesday. Roughly 6 million people must restrict outdoor watering to one day a week or adhere to volumetric limits. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California adopted the Emergency Water Conservation Program in April because the severe drought...
June 3 (UPI) -- Crews with a Southern California water district have started installing devices to limit water flow at homes that use too much water. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which serves communities in western Los Angeles County including Calabasas and Agoura Hills, has installed four water flow restrictors since Wednesday, KABC reported.
Los Angeles streets were once again hit by a series of illegal street takeovers late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. The first reported instance took place in South Los Angeles at the intersection of 54th Street and Vermont Avenue, where footage from the scene shows people hanging out of cars as they perform doughnuts and lighting fireworks into the crowd as hundreds of spectators stand by. After Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies broke up the gathering, they converged again just about 10 miles away at Compton Boulevard and Central Avenue.Deputies reported that no arrests were made in either instance. They indicated...
Mater Dei has closed its campus and canceled all campus activities through June 3 after the high school received a credible threat."We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message," the school said in a statement. "However, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously."Mater Dei High School said it will transition to an online education platform for the last week of school and for finals week. The school said it will contact parents and students by June 1 to inform them of the details for the last two weeks of school."We are committed to providing timely updates and appreciate the parents' and students' understanding as we work diligently to ensure the safety of our community at all times," said school officials.
Bradford is seeking to create a “safer” school environment with SB 1273 by citing the removal of school police from Los Angeles Unified School District. Bradford has no children of his own. Sen. Sydney Kamlager-Dove supported the bill despite being a step-mother. “It is one thing to be...
Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens of […]
A California judge has ordered a halt to a state-run program of spraying pesticides on public lands and some private property, saying officials failed to assess the potential health effects as required. Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ordered the Department of Food and Agriculture to suspend all spraying under the Statewide Plant Pest Prevention and […]
Black Lives Matter-supporting mayoral candidate Gina Viola said she wants to eliminate the Los Angeles Police Department, which she dubbed a white supremacist organization, according to reports. Viola has jumped into the race to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is termed out and hoping to secure an ambassadorship to India....
Three days after a gunman killed 19 children in Texas, the El Segundo Police Department (ESPD) and agencies from Manhattan Beach and Hawthorne, K9 units, armored vehicles, drones, and crisis negotiators surrounded an unresponsive driver with a reported handgun parked blocks away from two schools. Despite the overwhelming police response, somehow, the driver accomplished what nearly 3/4 of drivers in the state of California fail to do during police chases…they got away.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released images of a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of a man who was sleeping in his Palmdale home last week. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. May 27. Dante Pickens-Horton, 32, was shot multiple times while he was asleep in his home on the 37300 […]
Several witnesses saw the man submerge into the lake but not resurface around 5 p.m. on Monday, prompting several 911 calls, said LBFD spokesman Capt. Jack Crabtree.
The post Elderly man apparently drowns at El Dorado Park, LBFD says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
A recently released Orange County Grand Jury report entitled “Where’s the Fire? Stop Sending Fire Trucks to Medical Calls” questions this widespread practice. In Orange County, nearly 80% of all 911 calls to fire departments are for medical services. The report highlights potential problems with the deployment model of the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), which Fullerton is considering joining, as well as other city fire departments.
