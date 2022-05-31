Fundraiser Held For Miller South

Enjoy exclusive deals and discounts at Stark County family-friendly attractions, activities, and special events June 1-September 5, 2022. Stark County, Ohio – Visit Canton’s “Pigskin’s Pals” Summer Fun program begins June 1, 2022. Families access digital coupons for kid-friendly activities at area attractions and restaurants online at visitcanton.com/pigskinspals. The program is named after Visit Canton’s longtime mascot Pigskin, runs June 1 through September 5. This marks the fifth year for Visit Canton’s summer fun program intended to increase community awareness about things to do in the area for families throughout Stark County.
