How Spartan simulations could help get PFAS out of soil

Ultrahigh-resolution thermometry is critical for future advances in bio-calorimetry1,2, sensitive bolometry for sensing3 and imaging4, as well as for probing dissipation in a range of electronic5, optoelectronic6 and quantum devices7. In spite of recent advances in the field8,9,10,11, achieving high-resolution measurements from microscale devices at room temperature remains an outstanding challenge. Here, we present a band-edge microthermometer that achieves this goal by relying on the strong, temperature-dependent optical properties of GaAs at its absorption edge12,13,14. Specifically, using a suspended asymmetric Fabry"“PÃ©rot resonator and a wavelength-stabilized probe laser we demonstrate a thermoreflectance coefficient of >30"‰Kâˆ’1, enabling measurements with a thermometry noise floor of ~60"‰nK"‰Hzâˆ’1/2 and a temperature resolution of <100"‰nK in a bandwidth of 0.1"‰Hz. The advances presented here are expected to enable a broad range of studies and applications in calorimetry and bolometry where miniaturized high-resolution thermometers are required.

SCIENCE ・ 14 HOURS AGO