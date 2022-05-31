ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Pete Davidson Moments On "SNL" Ever

By Angela Andaloro
It's hard to believe, but May 21, 2022 marked Pete Davidson's last hurrah on Saturday Night Live .

Actually, maybe it's not that hard to believe. Pete's been widely regarded as one of the castmates who has gotten the most flexibility out of the gig, working on other projects and not appearing as consistently as others.

Pete may be known for his BDE and high-profile love life these days, but back in September 2014, when he got his start, he was just a goofy up-and-coming featured player.

As he bids the show farewell, I decided to find his very best moments as an SNL cast member and Resident Young Person.

1. Pete's best-known recurring character is Chad, a dude who doesn't do overreactions.

2. But Chad — er, Pete — really shined opposite RuPaul, who christened him the future of drag.

3. Pete gave a lot of himself during his SNL tenure, like when he recruited his family for "Stuck At Home" during quarantine.

4. Then there's when Pete channeled his inner rapper for a tribute to Stanley Tucci and tbh, it slapped.

5. His Lil Pump had nothing on recurring character, Lil Doo Doo, the Soundcloud rapper.

6. We can't forget his crazy comedic energy with Timothée Chalamet, as seen in this "Rap Roundtable" sketch.

7. And because rapping on the show was kind of Pete's thing, here's his take on Eminem's "Stan," Stu.

8. Every time he played Eminem was great honestly, like his NFT remix to "Without Me."

9. Pete perfectly hinted at Jet fan life with this Sportsmax skit where he tells you the real truth about the NFL.

10. His brief appearance as the Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk) is low-key perfect.

11. Jasmine & Aladdin's magic carpet ride would probably be mid-level Pete if it wasn't what kicked off the Kim-Pete relationship.

12. And then there's him trying to hold it together while Adam Driver yells in his face during career day.

13. Pete truly shined when he offered his resident young person expertise on things in "Weekend Update."

14. Sometimes, he'd take something really serious and poke fun at it, like when he returned from a rehab stint and discussed mental health, his friendship with John Mulaney, and, of course, Clint Eastwood's The Mule .

Pete didn't leave without some parting words. He released a letter ahead of his final episode

"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times," he wrote, in part.

"I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I'm so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion," he continued.

What's your favorite Pete Davidson sketch? What do you think he'll do next? Sound off in the comments.

IN THIS ARTICLE
