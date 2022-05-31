The Best Pete Davidson Moments On "SNL" Ever

Related
TMZ.com
Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.・
epicstream.com
Kelly Clarkson Shock: American Idol Alum Quits The Voice To Prevent Brandon Blackstock From Using Her Busy Life Against Her? Songstress Reportedly Accused Of Spying On Her Ex-Husband
American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson shocked everyone when she officially exited The Voice U.S. after eight seasons of holding her seat on the rotating red chair. Reports about the “Since U Been Gone” songstress’ departure from the American singing reality competition television series came after it was confirmed that Gwen Stefani would be returning to the show to replace Ariana Grande.
NME
Hear a snippet of Nayeon of TWICE’s debut solo single ‘POP!’
TWICE vocalist Nayeon has unveiled a snippet of her hotly anticipated debut solo single ‘POP!’. Today (May 31), a snippet of ‘POP!’, which will serve as the title track of the 26-year-old K-pop idol’s debut mini-album ‘IM NAYEON’, was released onto TWICE’s official TikTok account. “Pop! Pop! Pop! / You want it / Pop! Pop! Pop! / I want you,” Nayeon sings on the preview of the upbeat new track.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Underdog Avery Dixon Wows Judges With Feel-Good Saxophone Performance
We all love a feel-good underdog story, and America’s Got Talent certainly delivered that on the season 17 premiere last night (May 31). The show featured a parade of solid performances from pop group XOMG Pop!, which was created by Jojo Siwa, the Pack Drumline, a group that gave a rousing drumline and dance performance, all of which led to the evening’s Golden Buzzer performance from a young saxophone player named Avery Dixon.
Tat's not nice! Hilarious snaps reveal the worst tattoo blunders EVER - from misspelled motivational quotes to an onion in an armpit
While getting a tattoo is seen by some as a rite of passage, or something done in haste on a drunken stag-do, or even the last bit of fun as middle age looms, many choose rather questionable inkings. People from around the world have taken to social media to share...
CMT
Watch: Luke Bryan Is Gleeful As He Catches, Kisses the Biggest Bass of His Life
Luke Bryan has many blessings to celebrate in his life – a happy marriage, healthy children, a successful career in country music and a popular television show. But right now there may be nothing he is more thankful for than his big catch on a recent fishing trip. Bryan...
Eiza González looks stylish while on a coffee run
Eiza González is a fashion icon, whether she’s on the red carpet or out for coffee. The Mexican actress was photographed while out for coffee, wearing a summery dress and some sunglasses. RELATED: Eiza González opens up about her crossover success and calls Salma Hayek...
Hailey Bieber Is Fierce In A White Crop Top & Cargo Pants Stepping Out In NYC: Photo
Hailey Bieber loves a crop top, that’s for sure! The 25-year-old model strutted her stuff in New York City on Friday in her ’90s-inspired best, rocking a white spaghetti strap cropped tank top and olive green wide-leg cargo pants. She again channeled off-duty ’90s supermodel with her accessories, wearing thin, oval-shaped sunglasses, running sneakers, and a beige shoulder bag, wearing her bronde locks down and lightly tousled.
British Singer Lee Collinson Wows ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges During Season Premiere
British singer Lee Collinson impressed America’s Got Talent judges with his big voice during the season 17 premiere on May 31. Auditioning on the America’s Got Talent stage, Collinson of Southhampton, England, took on Dermot Kennedy’s 2021 song “Better Days,” wowing the audience and judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel, with his powerful vocals.
startattle.com
Veranica AGT 2022 Audition, Season 17, Dogs perform to “Butter” by BTS
These Puppies are Stars! Amazing Veranica and her amazing friends rocked their audition to “Butter” by BTS. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Audition. Veranica AGT Audition. Contestant: Veranica. Age: 12. Hometown: Oxford, Florida. Act: Dog Trainer. Result: 4 Yeses (Advanced) Veranica AGT 2022...
PETS・
Queen’s platinum jubilee concert 2022: follow the Platinum Party at the Palace – live
One of the showpiece events for the platinum jubilee is a concert with Queen, Diana Ross, Elton John and more – follow all the action here
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen’s 'cocktail of choice' revealed by Tom Hanks
American actor Tom Hanks has revealed the Queen’s favourite cocktail. And it seems she has something in common with a certain fictional British secret service agent... Speaking to BBC’sThe One Show on Monday, Hanks recalled how he was sitting next to the Queen at a state banquet he attended with President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama during their visit to the UK in 2011. The Forest Gump actor said, as reported by Insider:
Chlöe Bailey Represents For The Ladies On Capella Grey’s ‘Gyalis (Shemix)’
After her cover went viral, Chloe Bailey tapped in with Capella Grey for a remix to his hit single, 'Gyalis.' Click inside to listen.
CMT
WATCH: Chris Janson Invites Son Jesse On Stage: “Proud Dad Moment”
Chris Janson’s concert in Sin City quickly turned into a family affair. The “Buy Me A Boat” singer stepped under the spotlight (May 28) at the Green Valley Ranch’s Backyard Amphitheater and invited his youngest son, Jesse Bo Janson to join in on the fun. In...
