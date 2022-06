Mrs. Arrietta Elois Layman, 83, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday May 26, 2022, at her home. She was born in Palmer, Tennessee on November 5, 1938, to Fred James and Rosa Schoenmann James, who preceded her in death, along with her husband, Ralph Layman; brother, Carl James; and sisters, Shelvy Jean James, Marion Marie Schlageter and Nellie Ruth Layne. She was a member of the Church of Christ at Dunlap and had worked as a cook and caregiver most of her life.

DUNLAP, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO