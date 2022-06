The unexpected resurgence of Marin Cilic has been one of the most captivating subplots of a French Open that most certainly hasn't been short of storylines, but the rapid development of 23-year-old Casper Ruud has been every bit as uplifting. Emotions ran high during their respective matches earlier this week, but will it be the passion of Cilic or the cool head of Ruud that prevails here, as they each eye up their first final at Roland Garros? It's been a damp day in western Paris, but they've cracked open the roof for this one and the players are now on court. Read on as we explain how to watch a Cilic vs Ruud live stream wherever you are - including ways to watch the 2022 French Open absolutely FREE.

