Mattapoisett, MA

Memorial Day ceremony returns to Mattapoisett, featuring band performance, guest speaker

By Gillian English
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATTAPOISETT – Select Board member Jodi Bauer says that while driving around the Tri-Town this time of year, you see American flags spring up everywhere. “Keep flying those flags,” she said, reminding the audience at Mattapoisett’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Center School to take time to remember those who have...

