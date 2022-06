A new person is in charge of advancing the arts in Salina through education. Sarah Keck has been selected as Salina Arts & Humanities new Arts Education Coordinator. According to the organization, a native of Altamont, Missouri, Keck most recently lived and worked in Kansas City, Kansas. She worked as a graduate assistant in the Kenneth J LcBudde Collections Department of the Miller Nichols Library and as a host coordinator for music festivals held on campus. She also has taught middle and high school instrumental music while being an active low-brass clinician and private studio instructor within the Kansas City Area.

14 HOURS AGO