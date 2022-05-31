In America, a mass shooting at an elementary school. In Canada, tighter gun control

Related
Russia threatens to wipe out the entire US with just four Satan II missiles in chilling warning over Ukraine
A chilling moment on Russian state TV on Monday saw hosts issue the latest in a long line of threats, this time warning Putin could "destroy the entire east cost of the US" with just two missiles. In footage from Russia's flagship propaganda show, a member of Russia's parliament boasts...
Man Abandons Wheelchair-Bound Wife at In-Law's Home to Attend Party
Is there ever a valid excuse to leave your spouse behind when you promised to take them with you?. Marriage has a reputation for not being an easy relationship to maintain, and a lot of married couples will agree that it takes active work and intention to make it last in the long run.
Uvalde survivor, victims' parents to testify at U.S. House panel
WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Parents of victims killed in recent mass shootings in New York state and Texas, as well as a fourth grader who survived last week's attack, will speak before a congressional panel next week as U.S. lawmakers consider new measures to curb gun violence. The mother...
Deere to move cab production to Mexico amid tight U.S. labor market
June 3 (Reuters) - Agriculture equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) said on Friday it would move the company's cab production from its Waterloo, Iowa plant to Mexico due to a tight labor market in the United States. The transfer of cab production from its Tractor and Cab assembly operations...
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
