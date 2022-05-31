ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

In America, a mass shooting at an elementary school. In Canada, tighter gun control

The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQv8R_0fvhCkeI00

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the introduction of a bill that would place a national freeze on handgun ownership across Canada. The announcement comes in the wake of high profile mass shootings in the United States.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Uvalde survivor, victims' parents to testify at U.S. House panel

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Parents of victims killed in recent mass shootings in New York state and Texas, as well as a fourth grader who survived last week's attack, will speak before a congressional panel next week as U.S. lawmakers consider new measures to curb gun violence. The mother...
UVALDE, TX
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
297
Followers
560
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy