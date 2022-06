Mary Ellen LeVaugh, loving sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died on May 26, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital. Mary was born on November 14, 1936 to Manual and Mary (Hamilton) Serra of Crannell. Mary resided in Humboldt County all of her life, living in Crannell, Trinidad and Eureka. She spent many working years caring for others at Redwood United, until she retired in 2001. She loved soaking up the sunshine, doing jigsaw puzzles, and just being around her family. Her great grandchildren were the light of her life, and she enjoyed spending time with them whenever she could.

