Teresa Giudice Claps Back At Caroline Manzo’s Comments Saying She Would “Knock The S— Out Of” Teresa

By now, we all know Teresa Giudice . And one thing the OG of Real Housewives of New Jersey won’t do is tolerate disrespect. So when former castmate and one-time friend Caroline Manzo came for Tre this week, Teresa quickly clapped back.

As reported by People , Teresa responded to Caroline saying she would “go in and just knock the s— out of her .” Teresa countered to TMZ ,” She didn’t knock the s— out of me the entire time she was on the show, that’s why I’m still there and she’s not. That tells you everything you need to know. She’s promoting her son’s podcast so she talks about me because otherwise no one is paying attention.” Tre added, “And she’s not the only one doing it. If these people were interesting they would have something else to talk about other than Teresa Giudice. But God bless them all, I wish them nothing but the best.”

Teresa’s right about the promotional aspect of Caroline’s remarks. Caroline made the comments on an episode of son Albie Manzo’s podcast. Conveniently titled, Dear Albie , he named the episode “Caroline Manzo, out for blood.” During the podcast, Caroline took issue with being brought up at the recent RHONJ reunion . During the action-packed reunion, they revisited the rumor that Caroline reported Tre to the IRS . Both Teresa and ex-husband Joe Giudice went to jail for fraud after a federal investigation. Said Caroline, “Apparently she mentioned me in the reunion again. You know what, Teresa, why are you so obsessed with me? If you are so obsessed with me, I am more than happy to come and answer your claims.”

Caroline continued to gripe, “I am tired of certain things. I am tired of her opening her very uneducated mouth and using me as a weapon to say that I was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim and stuff like that. We are not those people.” Most notably, Caroline mused what she would do to Teresa is she was back on the show. Said Caroline, “I would get great pleasure, fans, community, to go in and just knock the s— out of her verbally and just put her in her place.” She added that she found out about the social media #FireTeresa hashtag, prompting her to throw in her two cents. Caroline speculated, “Apparently, she’s gone off the deep end , this is only what I’m reading.”

But Teresa pointed out that Caroline’s tough talk didn’t happen when they shot a Super Bowl commercial together in 2020. Teresa noted, “She wasn’t on that energy when we did the Super Bowl commercial together. She couldn’t have been nicer to me. In person she was hugging me, on her son’s podcast she wants to fight me. The whole thing is pathetic, attention-seeking behavior.”

