Trinity will be breaking ground on the new facility this summer and the $12 million project is expected to be completed in 24-months. Trinity Health System—which is part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit, Catholic health system—hassecured the funding and property needed to expand its presence in the Midwest with the construction of a 20,000 square foot neighborhood hospital in St. Clairsville, Ohio.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO