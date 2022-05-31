ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

Yarn Bomb in the park CONTINUES through June

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYarn Bomb in the Park continues through the month...

Western Days happening June 23-25

SAVE THE DATE: Western Days, happening June 23-25, serves as Elgin’s annual homecoming celebration and is always held during the last week in June. For more information, visit https://www.elgintxchamber.com/western-days/. Do you want to participate in the parade? Download the application here: https://www.elgintx.com/DocumentCenter/View/7024/western-days-2022-parade-packet.
ELGIN, TX
Marble Falls under Stage 2 restrictions for outdoor watering

The city of Marble Falls has implemented Stage 2 restrictions under its Drought Contingency Plan as of Wednesday, June 1, curtailing how and when residents and businesses can use water outdoors. Watering by handheld hose is permitted at any time, but all other watering is restricted to between midnight and...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
I-35 Capital Express South Project approved for construction

AUSTIN – The Texas Transportation Commission has approved a $547.6 million contract to build the I-35 Capital Express South project. The project will add two high-occupancy-vehicle lanes in each direction along I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to SH 45 Southeast. In addition to the new capacity, the project...
AUSTIN, TX
Pickleball at the Elgin Recreation Center

Pickleball at the Elgin Recreation Center 361 N. HWY 95, Elgin, TX 78621 Monday, Wednesday, Friday | 10:00AM - 12:00PM Elgin Recreation Center Members: FREE Non-Members: $5/Day Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday the Elgin Recreation Center will set up our portable Pickleball set in the Basketball Gym. Patrons will be permitted to use the Pickleball Court in 30min intervals if others are waiting to use it. Equipment is available for use at the front desk. Pickleball is FREE for Elgin Recreation Center Members or $5/Day for Non-Members.
ELGIN, TX
City of Georgetown hires Cory Tchida as new police chief

GEORGETOWN, Texas - City Manager David Morgan appointed Interim Police Chief Cory Tchida as chief of police for the City of Georgetown. Tchida was one of three finalists from the more than 50 applicants who applied for the position from across the country. Tchida served as interim police chief since...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Gunman walked into school building unopposed

The gunman who killed 21 people inside a Uvalde elementary school walked into the unlocked building unopposed, the Department of Public Safety said in a revised statement, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman and other media sources. After the gunman crashed his grandmother’s truck in a ditch, he walked into the building while firing a semiautomatic weapon purchased just days after his…
UVALDE, TX
Life jackets save family after boat fire on Lake LBJ

A family of four jumped ship in the middle of Lake LBJ on May 29 when their vessel erupted in flames. The family was rescued by fellow boaters, said Dan Gower, chief of the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department. Life vests saved the family, Gower said, who overheard the father giving his children one of the best boating safety tips a person can learn.
SUNRISE BEACH VILLAGE, TX
June Events: Here’s whats happening in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – The month of June is packed with events in the City of San Marcos and surrounding areas for community members to attend. There are many fun events to attend with your loved ones, including the Farmers Market, Bird Hikes, Mermaid Bizaar, San Marcos Flea Market, and many live music events.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Wineries, Astronomy, and Caving Beckon in Burnet County

Texas Monthly’s Small-town Travel series explores the culture and history of destinations off the beaten path, offering advice on where to stay, eat, and sightsee. Most visitors to Burnet County, in the Highland Lakes region about an hour northwest of Austin, come for the water. Boating, fishing, and swimming are the main draws on the string of seven turquoise Colorado River reservoirs that wind through this picturesque portion of the Hill Country. It’s easy to pass a perfect summer day splashing in the Devil’s Waterhole at Inks Lake State Park, waterskiing on Lake Buchanan (pronounced “Buck-cannon” by those in the know), or looking for bass and catfish on Lake LBJ. Increasingly, however, there’s plenty to do on land as well. A growing number of wineries, cafes, shops, and even the state’s only mountain bike park with a chairlift all beckon. Between the towns of Burnet (“It’s Burn-it, Durn-it. Lurn-it!,” as the locals won’t hesitate to remind you) and Marble Falls, which are separated by an easy fifteen-minute drive, there are more than enough ways to spend an idyllic weekend here, all while avoiding the crowds that flock to more touristy spots such as Fredericksburg or Galveston.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
LARGE FIRE EXTINGUISHED NEAR LA GRANGE

Numerous agencies fought a large fire Tuesday morning, east of La Grange. Just before 11:30 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a structure fire and several abandoned vehicles on fire on East Old State Highway 71. The La Grange Fire Department responded and found multiple vehicles, an RV and tires were fully engulfed.
LA GRANGE, TX
Texas Activists Say They Collected Enough Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization On Another City Ballot

Texas activists announced on Wednesday that they’ve collected more than enough signatures to qualify a marijuana decriminalization initiative for the local ballot in San Marcos. This is the latest development in an activist-led push that’s seen Austin voters approve the cannabis policy change in the state’s capital last month...
TEXAS STATE

