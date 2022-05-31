ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

"So Happy Together!" at the 2022 Marin County Fair

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho's ready for the fair?! The 78th annual Marin County Fair opens on Thursday, June 30 and runs through Sunday, July 4, at the Marin County Fairgrounds in San Rafael, near the Marin Civic Center. This year's Marin County Fair theme is "So Happy Together!" and celebrates the return of the...

Marin Weekend Family Fun for June 3–5

Experience outdoor cinema at the Lark Drive-In at the Village in Corte Madera. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Pick your own organic...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Family Events Calendar

Find the perfect event for your family! Our calendar highlights the best family events, outings, and activities in Marin and the San Francisco Bay Area. Registered users can submit calendar entries here or you can submit your content to us via our contact form. Not a registered user? Create an account here.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
15 BEST THINGS TO DO IN SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA

With its cultural heritage spotlighted by Peanuts and Charlie Brown, the famed author of the Call of the Wild novel, and the heartbeat of the iconic Sonoma Wine Country, Santa Rosa, California is a place at the crossroads of history and nature. The lush rolling hills aren’t only filled with...
SANTA ROSA, CA
5 Bay Area street fairs to check out

With summer underway you may be looking for some cool events to attend. So, if you are currently based in the Bay Area — or looking for a road trip — keep reading! After all, there’s nothing better than a street fair to make for an exciting weekend. Here is The Daily Clog’s list of a few to check out this summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tasty New Thai Restaurant Opens in Rohnert Park

There is something remarkable about wok hay — the breath of the wok — when it comes to Asian cuisine: the hint of smoke, crispy bits mingling with softer noodles and vegetables, the unmistakable tang imparted by cooking in seasoned metal over a fire. That’s why I’m pretty...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
What’s New In Town This June: Perry’s Comes to Novato and HenHouse Brewing Co. Takes Over the Iron Springs Space

Plus, Ghirardelli’s flagship store in San Francisco gets an update and Encore Consignments finds a new home in San Rafael. Although he’s lived in Larkspur for almost 50 years, Perry Butler only opened his restaurant there in 2015, 46 years after opening Perry’s on Union Street in San Francisco. In mid-May, Novato welcomed the newest Perry’s, Butler’s fourth eponymously named restaurant. Perched on a hill overlooking the 101 freeway, Perry’s moved into the former Wildfox space, where a clerestory soars above the dining room. A wide bar frames one side of the room where familiar cocktails, like a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned and draft beer are available. Look for the signature blue-and-white checkercloth table linens atop which Perry’s pot roast and iceberg wedge and other familiar American dishes like a traditional Cobb salad and spaghetti and meatballs are are already right at home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
5 Best Places in Marin to Get Barbecue

Ask 100 Marinites what their definition of barbecue is, and you will get 200 different answers. But however you define it, we’ve got some fine barbecue in Marin, in flavors that span the globe. Here are a few to try. There are no bells and whistles at this RV...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Mask confusion at Oakland airport

OAKLAND (KRON) – Alameda County’s renewed mask mandate in light of new COVID-19 cases is less than one day old — and already travelers at the Oakland International Airport are expressing surprise the county requires them to wear masks. Jason Zulueta told KRON4 that he doesn’t “have a problem with the mandate,” but “I just […]
OAKLAND, CA
4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
‘Summer Soiree’ set for downtown Richmond rooftop

Downtown denizens Richmond Main Street Initiative (RMSI) & CoBiz Richmond are partnering to host a Richmond first: the inaugural Summer Rooftop Soiree set for Sat., July 23 from 3-7 p.m. Admission is free to the family-friendly event, which will take place on the top level of the Richmond BART Parking Garage “overlooking the Richmond skyline,” per the organizers.
RICHMOND, CA
#Golden Gate Transit#Happy Together#Transit Bus#Carnival Rides#Civic Center#The Global Marketplace#Hours Admission#The Marin County Fair
Hautaus open new coffee joint in Novato

The residential west side of Novato has no coffee shop and little nightlife. But that’s about to change with the opening of a dual-purpose business at San Marin Plaza. The owners of Finnegan’s are bringing a “brew and brew” concept, named Trailhead, that will serve coffee and breakfast food in the mornings and offer craft beer, wine, and a small food menu in the afternoons and evenings, to the space just down the street from San Marin High School and at the foot of Mount Burdell.
NOVATO, CA
Ike’s Love & Sanwiches opens in Pinole

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches opened Wednesday, June 1 at 1356 Fitzgerald Dr, Pinole in the Pinole Vista Crossing Shopping Mall. Founder Ike Shehadeh will hold and attend a grand opening event on June 14 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when the eatery opens at 10 a.m. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.
PINOLE, CA
Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
First Raising Cane’s in Bay Area to open in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s finally coming to the Bay Area! The first Raising Cane’s is set to open in Oakland this summer on July 14, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Raising Cane’s will open its first restaurant in the Bay Area at 8430 Edgewater Drive, which is roughly two miles away […]
OAKLAND, CA
Marin County Winemaking Iconoclast Sean Thackrey Dies at 79

Sean Thackrey, who earned a dedicated following for his unconventional wines made at his bare-bones winemaking facility in Marin County, died May 30 of heart failure. He was 79. Thackrey’s first career was as an art dealer, specializing in 19th century European photography. He made a home in the small...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

