Peoria, IL

Collins: Threat of severe storms late Tuesday

By Peoria, IL, USA 102.7 Super Hits Midwest Communications
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. — It’s looking like the Peoria area could see some severe weather late Tuesday. 25 News...

hoiabc.com

A few strong or severe storms possible through tonight

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - We can thank some lingering effects from showers earlier today, extensive and stubborn cloud cover, and the slowing down of our approaching cold front for lowering our severe weather risk later this evening and tonight. However, we are not in the clear just yet....
KWQC

EF-1 tornado confirmed in McDonough County

INDUSTRY, Ill. (KWQC) - UPDATE: The tornado was 3.7 miles northwest of Industry and was on the ground for 1.6 miles from 10:34 p.m. to 10:38 p.m. May 31. The National Weather Service Quad Cities has confirmed an EF-1 tornado caused damage on May 31 just north of Industry, Illinois.
KWQC

GALLERY: Storm damage in McDonough County

MC DONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Severe storms ripped through McDonough County, Illinois, late Tuesday night with the National Weather Service issuing a Tornado Warning at 10:00 p.m. that continued for more than an hour. The storm left damage near Industry, Illinois, where trained storm spotters reported a tornado on...
Central Illinois Proud

Fire at Four Points causes $20k in damage Wednesday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire in the basement of the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel caused $20,000 in damage Wednesday. At about 3:15 p.m., firefighters arrived to find a dryer full of linens on fire in the basement of the downtown Peoria building. Due to the smoke causing a lack of visibility, firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to pinpoint where the fire was.
Peoria, IL
Drag racer catches fire, causes over $1M in damage to Peoria business

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters report a high performance drag racing vehicle burst into flames late Thursday, leading to more than a million dollars in damage to a local business. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews responded to the business in the 900 block of...
WCIA

Crash closes Route 124 in Sangamon County

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 124 is closed in Sangamon County due to a crash. State Troopers said a commercial motor vehicle was involved in this crash, which happened at the intersection with Barber Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours and drivers are advised to take an […]
Central Illinois Proud

Dispute brings heavy police presence to Sherman Avenue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident near Sherman and Western Avenues Thursday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers were responding to a dispute between two men. One of the men stayed inside the home when the police arrived. The man eventually...
Chuck Collins
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Brandt Construction trailer gets damaged during break in; tools get scattered along I-74

Galesburg Police responded to a break-in on Tuesday morning (May 31st) where nothing seemed to be missing. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, Police were dispatched to mile marker 48 on Interstate 74. Employees of Brandt Construction who are doing work on the I-74 overpass told officers someone gained access to one of their trailers and scattered tools all along the terrace of the interstate. Police observed a damaged walk-in door where the padlock was still intact, but someone was able to pry open an opening large enough to gain access. Pry marks were discovered on the rear door to the trailer as well. At the time of the police report, no tools seemed to be missing, and the incident is under further investigation.
hoiabc.com

Car bursts into flames at automotive customization shop

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief says the owner of an automotive customization shop is lucky he got out when he did when the car he was working on “burst into flames” Thursday. Battalion Chief Tom Sander says the owner of Herring...
1470 WMBD

Three injured, one flown to hospital following Tuesday I-74 crash

PEORIA, Ill. — Three people are injured following a crash that backed traffic up along Interstate 74 west of Peoria. It happened Tuesday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of I-74 approaching Exit 82. Illinois State Police say it was reported as a single vehicle crash around 3:25 p.m. One...
KWQC

Quad Cities Liquidation expands into Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A local overstock merchandise business with a successful Rock Island location has recently opened a new store in the Hilltop neighborhood in Davenport. Jason Rockwell, Quad Cities Liquidation, talks about the expansion and what his business offers customers looking to shop for items (from major retailers) at steeply discounted prices. Nothing is more than 50% the price of original retail price.
#Severe Weather#Lightning Strikes#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado
Man seriously injured in deer vs motorcycle accident

PEORIA, Ill. – A 25-year old Peoria County man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when police say his motorcycle hit a deer in the southwestern part of the county. A motorist nearby reported the accident about 8:50 p.m. on Cowser Road, about a quarter-mile west of Harkers Corner. Peoria...
hoiabc.com

Gunfire causes gas leak in Peoria neighborhood

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Gunshots struck a Peoria home early Tuesday evening causing a gas leak. Peoria Police said they were canvasing the neighborhood searching for evidence and eyewitness accounts after shots were fired just before 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of North North Street. At least...
hoiabc.com

One hospitalized after accident in East Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One person has life-threatening injuries after an accident in East Peoria Monday night. In a statement, Police say it happened around 10 PM in the 2400 block of East Washington Street. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the...
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: 2 people shot at Taft Homes Thursday

UPDATE (9:25 p.m.) - Peoria Police say one of the two victims, a 20-year old man, was shot twice in the back at Taft Homes. He’s listed in serious, but stable condition, according to police. Police say the other victim, an 18-year old man, was shot once in the...
WCIA

14 hurt in boat explosion on Illinois River

SENECA, Ill. (WCIA) — 14 people were hurt on Saturday when an explosion occurred on a boat moored in the Illinois River. The explosion happened at Springbrook Marina in Seneca. Officials said that at approximately 4:20 p.m., a 40-foot boat with 17 people on board had just completed fueling when an explosion happened inside the […]
Shooting at Taft Homes leaves 2 wounded, both talking to police

PEORIA, Ill. — Two shooting victims are reportedly cooperating closely with Peoria Police investigators following a shooting reported at Taft Homes Thursday afternoon. Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth confirms the shooting around 4 p.m. at the property along NE Adams Street. Roth tells WMBD News two male...
hoiabc.com

Juvenile confesses to puncturing school bus tires in Chenoa in prank

CHENOA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A juvenile has confessed to puncturing the front tires of seven school buses in Chenoa, in the hope that school would be canceled for the day. Prairie Central superintendent Paula Crane said in a letter 14 front tires were punctured with other buses sustaining additional damage.
