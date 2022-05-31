ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Author Correction: Insight into redox regulation of apoptosis in cancer cells with multiparametric live-cell microscopy

By Marina V. Shirmanova
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08509-1, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the in-text citations. "It has been suggested that cisplatin-induced ROS generation occurs as a consequence of its direct effect on mitochondrial DNA, resulting in impairment of ETC protein synthesis21 and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Are Ants the Future of Cancer Detection?

Cancer diagnosis is frightening, invasive, time-consuming, and expensive. And more than 1.6 million people get that cancer diagnosis every year in the United States. That’s a lot of biopsies and a lot of looking at cells under highly sensitive microscopes. . But what if detecting cancer in those samples...
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology 2021;19:14"“22 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-021-00734-4, published online 19 July 2021. The article CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies, written by T.N.J.B., was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume...
CANCER
Nature.com

Multivariate modeling of eosinophil markers and other cellular immune parameters associated with the development of chronic graft-versus-host disease

The data that support the findings of this study are available from the corresponding author upon reasonable request. Schultz KR, Miklos DB, Fowler D, Cooke K, Shizuru J, Zorn E, et al. Toward biomarkers for chronic graft-versus-host disease: National Institutes of Health consensus development project on criteria for clinical trials in chronic graft-versus-host disease: III. Biomarker Working Group Report. Biol Blood Marrow Transpl. 2006;12:126"“37.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Cancer Research#Apoptosis#Redox#Microscopy#Scientific Reports#Ros#Uv#Caspase 3
Nature.com

Correction to: Deubiquitylase OTUD6B stabilizes the mutated pVHL and suppresses cell migration in clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-021-04135-3, published online 02 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes in the affiliations. Affiliation 2 should read "Department of Pathology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Anhui Medical University, Hefei, Anhui, China". In addition, author Chun-Ping Cui is also affiliated with "Department of Pathology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Anhui Medical University, Hefei, Anhui, China". The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

The First-Ever Treatment for Non-Metastatic Brain Tumors

Recurring brain tumor growth is halted with a new drug. A patient’s options are limited when a non-metastatic brain tumor — a meningioma — recurs following surgery and radiation treatment. These aggressive tumors, which occur in up to 20% of cases and can cause patient disability or even death, have no approved medicines.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Author Correction: Controlling polarization direction in epitaxial Pb(ZrTi)O films through Nb (n-type) and Fe (p-type) doping

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-04802-1, published online 14 January 2022. The Acknowledgments section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was funded by PCCF16/2018 (ID PN-III-P4-ID-PCCF-2016-0047) funded by the Ministry of Education and Research/UEFISCDI.". "This research was funded by PCCF16/2018 (ID PN-III-P4-ID-PCCF-2016-0047) funded by the Ministry...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: The Oligodendrocyte Transcription Factor 2 OLIG2 regulates transcriptional repression during myelinogenesis in rodents

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29068-z, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 'Animals' section of the Methods, which incorrectly read 'Cnp-Cre, Olig2Flox/Fox and Sox11Flox/Flox mice were generously provided by Dr. Luis F. Parada (Department of Developmental Biology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX, USA).' The correct version adds 'Cnp-Cre (generated by Dr. Klaus Nave), Olig2Flox/Fox and Sox11Flox/Flox mice were generously provided by Dr. Luis F. Parada (Department of Developmental Biology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX, USA).' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
scitechdaily.com

Cancer Origin Identified by Scientists Through Cell “Surgery”

Research from the University of Warwick reveals new insights on a key cause of cancer formation during cell division (or mitosis), and points towards potential solutions for preventing it from occurring. When a cell divides abnormally, it does not share the correct number of chromosomes with the two new cells,...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cellular secrets of ageing unlocked by researchers

New research has uncovered how genetic changes that accumulate slowly in blood stem cells throughout life are likely to be responsible for the dramatic change in blood production after the age of 70. The study, by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute and collaborators,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Retention and deformation of the blue phases in liquid crystalline elastomers

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25112-6, published online 13 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the last two paragraphs in the 'Results and Discussion' section. The following sentences were incorrectly duplicated. 'The branched, lightly cross-linked polymer network prepared from the liquid crystalline monomer mixture reported...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Association between bronchopulmonary dysplasia and early respiratory morbidity in children with respiratory distress syndrome: a case"“control study using nationwide data

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11657-z, published online 09 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "This study was supported by a Severance Hospital Research fund for Clinical excellence (SHRC) (C-2020"“0014) and a grant (MFDS2022"“178) from Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Comment on "Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index"

We read with interest a significant and well-designed study recently published in the British Journal of Cancer by Jung et al. on the development and validation of a novel biomarker for predicting prognosis in colon cancer by combining laboratory features of systemic inflammation, namely the prognostic immune nutritional index (PINI) [1]. The authors analysed the value of PINI in postoperative overall and progression-free survival of colon cancer patients in training and validation sets, and demonstrated that PINI is an effective prognostic biomarker superior to existing prognostic inflammatory biomarkers. We have some comments.
Nature.com

Urolithin A ameliorates obesity-induced metabolic cardiomyopathy in mice via mitophagy activation

Metabolic cardiomyopathy (MC) is characterized by intracellular lipid accumulation and utilizing fatty acids as a foremost energy source, thereby leading to excess oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction. There is no effective therapy available yet. In this study we investigated whether defective mitophagy contributed to MC and whether urolithin A (UA), a naturally occurring microflora-derived metabolite, could protect against MC in experimental obese mice. Mice were fed high fat diet for 20 weeks to establish a diet-induced obese model. We showed that mitochondrial autophagy or mitophagy was significantly downregulated in the heart of experimental obese mice. UA (50"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1, for 4 weeks) markedly activated mitophagy and ameliorated MC in obese mice by gavage. In PA-challenged H9C2 cardiomyocytes, UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly increased autophagosomes and decreased autolysosomes. Furthermore, UA administration rescued PINK1/Parkin-dependent mitophagy and relieved mitochondrial defects in the heart of obese mice, which led to improving cardiac diastolic function and ameliorating cardiac remodelling. In PA-challenged primarily isolated cardiomyocytes, both application of mitophagy inhibitor Mdivi-1 (15"‰Î¼M) and silencing of mitophagy gene Parkin blunted the myocardial protective effect of UA. In summary, our data suggest that restoration of mitophagy with UA ameliorates symptoms of MC, which highlights a therapeutic potential of UA in the treatment of MC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhancing spatiotemporal focusing of light deep inside scattering media with Time-Gated Reflection Matrix

Time-gated reflection matrix (RM) has been successfully used for optical imaging deep inside scattering media. Recently, this method was extended to enhance the spatiotemporal focusing of light ultra-deep inside scattering media. This is achieved by calibrating the decomposition of the RM with the Tikhonov regularization parameter to convert multiply scattered photons that share the same time of flight with the singly scattered photons into singly scattered photons. Such a capability suggests a reshaping to the interaction mechanism between light and scattering media, which may benefit or inspire wide optical applications that desire enhanced spatiotemporal focusing of light at depths inside scattering media.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chronic pain — why science has scant succour for one in five people

A physician calls on the medical system to contextualize and personalize the treatment of pain. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Song of our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain Haider Warraich Basic (2022) As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of simultaneous testing of two mice in the tail suspension test and forced swim test

In mouse studies, the results of behavioural experiments are greatly affected by differences in the experimental environment and handling methods. The Porsolt forced swim test and tail suspension test are widely used to evaluate predictive models of depression-like behaviour in mice. It has not been clarified how the results of these tests are affected by testing single or multiple mice simultaneously. Therefore, this study evaluated the differences between testing two mice simultaneously or separately. To investigate the effect of testing multiple mice simultaneously, the Porsolt forced swim test and tail suspension test were performed in three patterns: (1) testing with an opaque partition between two mice, (2) testing without a partition between two mice, and (3) testing a single mouse. In the Porsolt forced swim test, the mice tested simultaneously without a partition demonstrated increased immobility time as compared to mice tested alone. No difference in immobility time was observed between the three groups in the tail suspension test. Our results showed that the environment of behavioural experiments investigating depression-like behaviour in mice can cause a difference in depression-like behaviour. The results of this experiment indicated that it is necessary to describe the method used for behavioural testing in detail.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy