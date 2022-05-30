Man killed in motorcycle accident on I-20 in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Sunday, May 29, Brandon Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 20 westbound near mile marker 60.

According to police, the driver left the roadway and struck a guardrail. They said Kenneth Spegal was found dead when they arrived at the scene.

Investigators said Spegal appears to originally be from the Hannibal, Missouri, area. He was reportedly staying in several locations in Jackson and Rankin County.

