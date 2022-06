Two years ago, Noelle Brackett and Glenn English, who will marry this coming spring, moved into their first place together, an expanded Cape on two acres in Boxford. Although the house was in decent shape, there wasn’t much going on in the way of interest. In fact, there were a couple of things—namely two outdated fireplace walls—that dragged it down. Plus, the pair needed all new furniture. The only pieces they preserved were Brackett’s bed and English’s sofa which they relegated to the basement. “We came with mismatched furniture, combining two households,” Brackett says. “We didn’t really keep anything for the first floor.”

BOXFORD, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO