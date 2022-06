AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a look at some of the things that were going on Tuesday as Augusta Commission members met:. $1 million was approved for the Parks and Recreation Department, primarily toward projects on the Riverwalk and Diamond Lakes Community Park. Commissioners said they also want to see Director Maurice D. McDowell come back with a better specified plan at next week’s commission meeting on how he’ll be using the funds. Most commissioners want to see prioritization toward the Riverwalk, which is a big tourist draw. Commissioners Sean Frantom and John Clark like funding toward Diamond Lakes, as well, but to especially address the failing restroom and fountain facilities.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO