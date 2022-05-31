Dr. Tavarez Holston on Filling the Transportation and Logistics Workforce Gap

Over my career, I’ve had many experiences applying to job after job—each with a 45-minute application process—and then I’d never hear back. As a founder, executive, or leader in a company, you have the ability to monitor and change this process to make the hiring better for candidates applying for jobs at your company.
Despite headlines proclaiming growth and progress, the funding gap for female and BIPOC-founded startups remains significant. Halfway through 2021, the funding for U.S. startups led by Black women had already outpaced the total from 2018 (the previous five-year high), but the $494 million raised at that stage still represented just 0.34 percent of total venture capital spent.
Vizient, Inc. today announced that Patty Olsen has joined the company as chief people officer. In this role, Olsen will lead design and implementation of the company’s talent strategy to enable continued growth and accelerate delivery of enhanced performance improvement services to member healthcare organizations nationwide. With responsibility for all aspects of the human resource function, she will support internal transformation efforts and drive new business strategies through a highly engaged workforce.
Traditionally, in the logistics space, service providers offer their shipper customers just one or two transport offerings. Very few providers, asset or non-asset, have a one-stop-shop solution. Role types, resources, systems and processes become fundamentally different across different sectors of the industry and can be hard to obtain. For example,...
The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: The Women in Trucking Association honors influential women; ANL aims to rehabilitate the Australian turtle population; and C.H. Robinson recognizes its top-quality carriers. WIT honors influential women in trucking. The nonprofit organization Women...
Are you looking to improve supplier diversity and purchasing decisions? Hear from Denise Woodard, CEO and Founder of Partake Foods on how she utilized supplier diversity programs to grow the customer base brand of her business. Join us on Friday, June 10 for Business Diversity: The Future of Supplier Diversity....
Misty is one of those interesting ideas that was never able to fully find purchase. After a ouple of years looking to sell its adorable little robot platform to software and hardware developers, the company was ultimately acquired by the strangely named Swedish firm, Furhat. The two teams spoke of a “unified vision” when the news was announced in January, and this product relaunch is seemingly the first step toward achieving it.
Like other technologies aimed at generating cost savings, digital freight matching (DFM) took off during the recent pandemic-fueled capacity crunch. Getting loads covered at the push of a button – and exercising a modicum of control over pricing – was an attractive sell for shippers and their freight brokers working hard to move massive amounts of freight without compromising their bottom lines.
ROSELAND, N.J., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private sector employment increased by 128,000 jobs from April to May according to the May ADP® National Employment Report™. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual data of those who are on a company's payroll, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
Xome® today announced it has joined with the National Community Stabilization Trust (NCST) to expand access to affordable housing in the U.S. Through the program, eligible mission-driven buyers dedicated to creating more affordable housing will have exclusive first-look access to properties available for sale on Xome.com – helping them identify potential properties for revitalization while keeping the dream of homeownership alive for thousands of American families.
Keep Financial, backed by top investors and two serial entrepreneurs, says it has solved a financial problem for businesses and, crucially, figured out how to package it into a product and sell it. Kathryn Petralia and Rob Frohwein, two of the co-founders of Kabbage, have devised a way to offer...
When I see “Business Transformation,” I admit I immediately think of a company trying to become digital. While this isn’t always the case, it does resemble the path to a significant change, much like a business transformation effort could.
Image via Express Employment Professionals. As senior employees prepare to exit the workforce, 84 percent of U.S. employees say it’s a big loss when older employees retire without passing on their years of knowledge to younger employees. And when the transfer of knowledge fails to happen, workers can be left learning how to do a job on their own with nearly half of U.S. employees (47 percent) experiencing this.
Welcome to Conversations with Nicole, a regular column in which Candor Expedite founder and CEO Nicole Glenn speaks with industry professionals about their experience in logistics – working with shippers and carriers; key challenges; and lessons learned along the way. Here Nicole speaks with Ellen Voie, founder and CEO of Women in Trucking.
