The Carson City Mint operated from 1870 until it stopped producing coins in 1893, and was finally closed entirely in 1933. The historic. building remained unoccupied until 1941, when it was selected to be the site for the Nevada State Museum. In 1955, the famed coin press No. 1 was salvaged for $225 and returned to the museum. In 1964, the old coin press was called into service again during coin shortages at other U.S. Mints. It has now returned home to Carson City permanently.

