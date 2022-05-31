Yakima Sidewalk Work Could Slow Your Commute

Yakima city crews are starting a sidewalk repair project Tuesday that will impact traffic on a section of 3rd Avenue during the next two weeks. City officials say the project involves work on sidewalks on 3rd Avenue from West Pine Street to Peach Street beginning next Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday,...
It's happening in Yakima County and nearly every county in the state. Police say drivers are increasingly refusing to stop for law enforcement. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he sees the increase on police reports that come to his office. It's not only happening to local police but also to Washington State Patrol Troopers.
A water rescue on Sunday at Rimrock Lake is a reminder say local authorities to stay safe on the water. The incident happened Sunday at about 4:00 pm. when the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from a father at Rimrock Lake who told them he and his 12-year-old son where on the lake and that the motor to the 16-foot boat had stopped working.
Fun Things to Do This Weekend in Yakima the 1st Week of June. Need some fun things to do this weekend in the Yakima Valley? I don't blame you. The weather is supposed to be great and the happy energies are flowing freely. I found some fun activities you can get into, with everything from swap meets to wining and dancing, and even karaoke. No matter what you end up deciding, let your fun self lead you to some fun in the valley sun!
"Was that tree always there?" That was the question I asked myself earlier this month as I walked out of the radio station. I've been working at our studios at 4010 Summitview for the past 20 plus years, so the "skyline" that I had seen almost every day for decades looked different. It wasn't until the next day that crews started working on the tree again, and I realized that it was no tree, but a "Decepticon"... a cell tower in disguise!
Richland's Long John Silvers Is the Only One in Washington State. The Only Place You Can Find a Long John Silvers Restaurant in Washington State is in Richland. FISH AND CHIPS RESTAURANTS ARE POPULAR IN WASHINGTON STATE. Ask any tourist what is one of the popular fast-food chain restaurants they...
It's not yet officially summer but summer gas prices have arrived. Gas prices in Yakima are down 2.5 cents per gallon over the last week but still expensive selling for an average of $5.04 a gallon today according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices are on the...
The Yakima County Coroner has identified human remains found in Granger last week as 24-year-old Jennifer Caridad of Sunnyside. The remains were found on Tuesday, May 24. Coroner Jim Curtice has listed her manner of death as homicide. He says she's been missing since August of last year. Caridad was the girlfriend of Aurelio Escobar who shot at man at Bergland Lake in Yakima last year and then was involved in a shooting in Oregon.
There are tons of positions available but sometimes it can get overwhelming to know where to start. Hopefully, something on this list sparks a fire and gets you on the road to a new career!. Loads of luck and if you know of more positions, please don't hesitate to reach...
A 37-year-old man from Union Gap who authorities say killed a woman after a domestic dispute in his vehicle last month was charged with second-degree murder during an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. Union Gap Police say Christopher Havins is responsible for the death of 39-year-old Nicole Haggerty. According to a witness the two were fighting in a vehicle in the 1800 block of Rainier Place near Valley Mall in Union Gap on May 17 when Haggerty was ejected from the vehicle, dragged and eventually run over. Haggerty died at a Yakima hospital.
5 Things the Yakima Valley Is Looking Forward to This Summer. Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of the summer. The Yakima Valley is searching on Google for some exciting stuff to get into this summer!. I have already made some plans for my family to get into, and...
Bite Club Throwdown Crowns Yakima Chef an Entry to World Food Championships. THE FIRST RULE OF BITE CLUB IS... The first rule of Bite Club is "Don't talk about Bite Club!", but if I did that then I wouldn't be able to tell you about the amazing Bite Club Throwdown food competition that happened in Yakima last week! The event was held at Eats & Elixirs, which is one of the local Yakima restaurants that I put on my "year-round" list of of favorite places to eat. The Bite Club Throwdown competition, created by local celebrity chef, Shawn Niles, pitted two superb Yakima chefs whom many would say are the creme de la creme against a Gordon Ramsay Masterchef finalist! Which one of these chefs won a coveted entry spot into the World Food Championships being held in November 2022?
The grain mill & hay storage connected to the M & E Seed & Grain located at 500 7th St. in Prosser, Washington lit up the sky on Wednesday evening (May 25th, 2022). Fire and emergency crews were quickly on the scene, while onlookers gazed in disbelief. Not much is...
June is officially pride month, we've come a long way in this country and our state, celebrating yourself for being who you are. This is something people have taken for granted for a long time and something others wished and fought for even longer. Now in 2022, we want to...
Taco Bell has made a major revamp not only in their stores but on their menu. For a couple of years, Taco Bell's menu has ditched a large amount of fan-favorite items. However, they promised a revamp of the menu in years to come with new items. We've gotten a...
Want to spend a Saturday night rocking out with a Northwest original?. Then The Seasons Performance Hall has what you're looking for this weekend. Jim Basnight Band at The Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. Jim Basnight started recording solo and with the Moberlys in the late 70s and led a...
How Does the Yakima Valley Get Its News? A Tribute to News Media. How do you get your news? If you live in the Yakima Valley there are a handful of places to get local news: print, television, radio/digital media, and the new popular kid on the block, social media.
Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported at 1st Street and Bartlett. They say it's an officer involved shooting and the area is closed during the investigation. Police stopped the suspect vehicle but the driver fled and fired shots. Police say they were looking for a stolen vehicle just before...
The party returns to Downtown Yakima this summer with the return of the annual Roots & Vines Festival, and the weekly summer concert series Downtown Summer Nights. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled both the events over the last two years but things have changed and it's time to get back to normal.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is showing off new equipment for the offices' K9 unit. The K9 officers in both the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and the Yakima Police Department are benefiting from equipment that help the K9's reach areas and suspects that have been a challenge in the past.
Welcome to your Memorial Day Weekend! It would be SO nice if everyone got paid before a three-day holiday but that just isn't the case right? Are you short on funds and more importantly food? Have no fear the Selah Naches Food Bank is here for you with a very important message.
