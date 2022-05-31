Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Yakima

Bite Club Throwdown Crowns Yakima Chef an Entry to World Food Championships. THE FIRST RULE OF BITE CLUB IS... The first rule of Bite Club is "Don't talk about Bite Club!", but if I did that then I wouldn't be able to tell you about the amazing Bite Club Throwdown food competition that happened in Yakima last week! The event was held at Eats & Elixirs, which is one of the local Yakima restaurants that I put on my "year-round" list of of favorite places to eat. The Bite Club Throwdown competition, created by local celebrity chef, Shawn Niles, pitted two superb Yakima chefs whom many would say are the creme de la creme against a Gordon Ramsay Masterchef finalist! Which one of these chefs won a coveted entry spot into the World Food Championships being held in November 2022?

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO