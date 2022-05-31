ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Yakima

By Lance Tormey
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported at 1st Street and Bartlett. They say it's an officer involved shooting and the area is closed during the investigation. Police stopped the...

mega993online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mega 99.3

Union Gap Man Who Killed Fiancé Charged With Murder

A 37-year-old man from Union Gap who authorities say killed a woman after a domestic dispute in his vehicle last month was charged with second-degree murder during an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. Union Gap Police say Christopher Havins is responsible for the death of 39-year-old Nicole Haggerty. According to a witness the two were fighting in a vehicle in the 1800 block of Rainier Place near Valley Mall in Union Gap on May 17 when Haggerty was ejected from the vehicle, dragged and eventually run over. Haggerty died at a Yakima hospital.
UNION GAP, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Drive-By Shootings Injure One Kills Another

A drive-by shooting Sunday in Yakima resulted in a 16-year-old being shot in the head. The 16-year-old victim is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Police were called to a home in the 900 block of East Chestnut at about 11:30 pm Sunday for a report of shots fired.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Deputies Rescue Father and Son at Rimrock Lake

A water rescue on Sunday at Rimrock Lake is a reminder say local authorities to stay safe on the water. The incident happened Sunday at about 4:00 pm. when the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from a father at Rimrock Lake who told them he and his 12-year-old son where on the lake and that the motor to the 16-foot boat had stopped working.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Child Found Safe After Vehicle Stolen in Yakima

A 1-year-old child has been found safe after a dramatic car theft and arrest of the driver Sunday. Yakima Police Department Capt. Shawn Boyle says police were called to the U.S. Postal Service Office at 205 West Washington Avenue at about 9:45 am Sunday for a report of a stolen vehicle with a child inside.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
Mega 99.3

Gang Member Charged in Cinco De Mayo Shooting

A 13-year-old boy, described as an active gang member in the lower valley was charged in Yakima County Juvenile Court Thursday in connection with the gang related shooting of five people, including 4 children at the Cinco De Mayo Festival in Sunnyside earlier this month. Police say Mendoza was shooting...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Mega 99.3

Man From Zillah Killed, Authorities Search For a Suspect

A shooting reported Sunday north of Toppenish resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man from Zillah. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Sunday. Authorities found a driver dead behind the wheel of the vehicle that had crashed into a wall in the 100 block of North K Street in Toppenish. The driver died at a Yakima hospital. He's been identified as 32-year-old Eric Paredes of Zillah. Deputies are searching for any information that could help lead to an arrest.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima’s K9 Officers Get Big Boost To Find Bad Guys

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is showing off new equipment for the offices' K9 unit. The K9 officers in both the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and the Yakima Police Department are benefiting from equipment that help the K9's reach areas and suspects that have been a challenge in the past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
Mega 99.3

Please Help Find Homeless Man and Contact the Yakima Police

According to the Yakima Police Department's Facebook page their is a missing Yakima man, whose family is hoping to located him. Have you seen Jacob Seaunier?. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. The male, Jacob Seaunier, is 42 years old. He is 5’10” and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Jacob is described as being homeless and hasn’t communicated with his family since late April. If you have any information that would assist, please contact Detective Scott Gronewald at (509) 576-6597.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Sidewalk Work Could Slow Your Commute

Yakima city crews are starting a sidewalk repair project Tuesday that will impact traffic on a section of 3rd Avenue during the next two weeks. City officials say the project involves work on sidewalks on 3rd Avenue from West Pine Street to Peach Street beginning next Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday, June 9. During the work city officials say driver will see lane closures will happen during project work hours of 6:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Thursday, from May 31st to June 9th.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Schools Chief Sends Note to Parents About Tragedy

We must protect the city. The words of Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely when asked why the Yakima Police Department no longer has armed resource officers at city middle schools. Seely says in the past the department had enough officers to cover all city areas and place officers at city high schools and middle schools. But that's no longer the case. Now armed officers are now at Davis and Eisenhower High Schools.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mega 99.3

Yakima Cell Towers Are Trying To Be Less Ugly

"Was that tree always there?" That was the question I asked myself earlier this month as I walked out of the radio station. I've been working at our studios at 4010 Summitview for the past 20 plus years, so the "skyline" that I had seen almost every day for decades looked different. It wasn't until the next day that crews started working on the tree again, and I realized that it was no tree, but a "Decepticon"... a cell tower in disguise!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Gas Prices Pinching Summer Plans? Find Fun in Yakima Parks

With gas prices rising and inflation out of control if you are scaling back your summer vacation plans there's plenty of fun stuff to do in Yakima parks. City officials have released the 2022 Summer Program Guide full of suggestions for the your summer fun. A press release says the city plans things like a “Dive ‘N Movie,” walking tours of historic Tahoma Cemetery and Franklin Park, Family Play Days at Fisher Park Golf Course and Friday Night Teen Zone at Washington Fruit Community Center. Those are just some of things planned for a busy summer in city parks.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Bite Club Throwdown Crowns Yakima Chef an Entry to World Food Championships

Bite Club Throwdown Crowns Yakima Chef an Entry to World Food Championships. THE FIRST RULE OF BITE CLUB IS... The first rule of Bite Club is "Don't talk about Bite Club!", but if I did that then I wouldn't be able to tell you about the amazing Bite Club Throwdown food competition that happened in Yakima last week! The event was held at Eats & Elixirs, which is one of the local Yakima restaurants that I put on my "year-round" list of of favorite places to eat. The Bite Club Throwdown competition, created by local celebrity chef, Shawn Niles, pitted two superb Yakima chefs whom many would say are the creme de la creme against a Gordon Ramsay Masterchef finalist! Which one of these chefs won a coveted entry spot into the World Food Championships being held in November 2022?
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

No Summer of Love At The Gas Pump in Yakima

It's not yet officially summer but summer gas prices have arrived. Gas prices in Yakima are down 2.5 cents per gallon over the last week but still expensive selling for an average of $5.04 a gallon today according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices are on the...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Fun Things to Do This Weekend in Yakima the 1st Week of June

Fun Things to Do This Weekend in Yakima the 1st Week of June. Need some fun things to do this weekend in the Yakima Valley? I don't blame you. The weather is supposed to be great and the happy energies are flowing freely. I found some fun activities you can get into, with everything from swap meets to wining and dancing, and even karaoke. No matter what you end up deciding, let your fun self lead you to some fun in the valley sun!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Top 5 New Menu Items Leaked from Taco Bell in Yakima

Taco Bell has made a major revamp not only in their stores but on their menu. For a couple of years, Taco Bell's menu has ditched a large amount of fan-favorite items. However, they promised a revamp of the menu in years to come with new items. We've gotten a...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

JUNETEENTH YAKIMA 2022: A Joyful Week-Long Celebration!

Juneteenth 2022 is upon us and there are a handful of events happening to celebrate the federal holiday in the Yakima County community. Last year was full of excitement, especially when Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in June 2021. This year, in addition to the annual Juneteenth Barbecue in the Park (a 31-year tradition in Yakima), we welcome two new fun and heartwarming events to the Juneteenth fold! For the history of Juneteenth, visit here.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Plans For The Weekend? Not With The City of Yakima

What are you plans for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend? Whatever you plans are don't plan on doing any business with the city of Yakima. Monday is a holiday and that means many of the City of Yakima’s facilities will be closed in observance of Memorial Day. You'll have...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy