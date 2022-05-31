ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Two dimensional Airy beam soliton

By Thomas Bouchet
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe demonstrate the formation of a two dimensional Airy beam soliton in a photorefractive crystal. By simply varying the nonlinearity strength we identify several scenarios showing the coexistence between an Airy beam and the emerging soliton. The soliton output profile behaves according to the theoretical soliton existence curve and can be...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Modulating crystal growth of formamidinium"“caesium perovskites for over 200 cm photovoltaic sub-modules

Upscalable fabrication of efficient and stable perovskite solar modules is urgently needed for commercialization. Here we introduce methylammonium chloride additives in the co-solvent system of N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone/N,N-dimethylformamide to control the formation of intermediate phases during the growth of formamidinium"“caesium lead triiodide perovskite films. We achieve high-quality films upon drying without the use of anti-solvent. By implementing bulk and surface passivation, champion efficiencies of 24.02% for a small-sized solar cell and 20.5% for a 5"‰cm"‰Ã—"‰5"‰cm solar mini-module on an aperture area of 22.4"‰cm2 (geometric fill factor âˆ¼ 96%) are achieved by spin-coating. The fully blade-coated perovskite solar sub-module demonstrates a champion efficiency of 15.3% on an aperture area of 205"‰cm2. The solar mini-module exhibits impressive operational stability with a T80 lifetime of over 1,000"‰h at maximum power point tracking under continuous light illumination.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Deep learning study of tyrosine reveals that roaming can lead to photodamage

Amino acids are among the building blocks of life, forming peptides and proteins, and have been carefully 'selected' to prevent harmful reactions caused by light. To prevent photodamage, molecules relax from electronic excited states to the ground state faster than the harmful reactions can occur; however, such photochemistry is not fully understood, in part because theoretical simulations of such systems are extremely expensive-with only smaller chromophores accessible. Here, we study the excited-state dynamics of tyrosine using a method based on deep neural networks that leverages the physics underlying quantum chemical data and combines different levels of theory. We reveal unconventional and dynamically controlled 'roaming' dynamics in excited tyrosine that are beyond chemical intuition and compete with other ultrafast deactivation mechanisms. Our findings suggest that the roaming atoms are radicals that can lead to photodamage, offering a new perspective on the photostability and photodamage of biological systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Epitaxial single-crystal hexagonal boron nitride multilayers on Ni (111)

Large-area single-crystal monolayers of two-dimensional (2D) materials such as graphene1,2,3, hexagonal boron nitride (hBN)4,5,6 and transition metal dichalcogenides7,8 have been grown. hBN is considered to be the 'ideal' dielectric for 2D-materials-based field-effect transistors (FETs), offering the potential for extending Moore's law9,10. Although hBN thicker than a monolayer is more desirable as substrate for 2D semiconductors11,12, highly uniform and single-crystal multilayer hBN growth has yet to be demonstrated. Here we report the epitaxial growth of wafer-scale single-crystal trilayer hBN by a chemical vapour deposition (CVD) method. Uniformly aligned hBN islands are found to grow on single-crystal Ni (111) at early stage and finally to coalesce into a single-crystal film. Cross-sectional transmission electron microscopy (TEM) results show that a Ni23B6 interlayer is formed (during cooling) between the single-crystal hBN film and Ni substrate by boron dissolution in Ni. There are epitaxial relationships between hBN and Ni23B6 and between Ni23B6 and Ni. We also find that the hBN film acts as a protective layer that remains intact during catalytic evolution of hydrogen, suggesting continuous single-crystal hBN. This hBN transferred onto the SiO2 (300"‰nm)/Si wafer acts as a dielectric layer to reduce electron doping from the SiO2 substrate in MoS2 FETs. Our results demonstrate high-qualityÂ single-crystalÂ multilayered hBN over large areas, which should open up new pathways for making it a ubiquitous substrate for 2D semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cascade of isospin phase transitions in Bernal-stacked bilayer graphene at zero magnetic field

Emergent phenomena arising from the collective behaviour of electrons is expected when Coulomb interactions dominate over the kinetic energy, and one way to create this situation is to reduce the electronic bandwidth. Bernal-stacked bilayer graphene intrinsically supports saddle points in the band structure that are predicted to host a variety of spontaneous symmetry-broken states1,2,3,4,5,6,7. Here we show that bilayer graphene displays a cascade of symmetry-broken states with spontaneous spin and valley isospin ordering at zero magnetic field. We independently tune the carrier density and electric displacement field to explore the phase space of isospin order. Itinerant ferromagnetic states emerge near the conduction and valence band edges with complete spin and valley polarization. At larger hole densities, twofold degenerate quantum oscillations manifest in an additional symmetry-broken state that is enhanced by the application of an in-plane magnetic field. Both symmetry-broken states display enhanced layer polarization, suggesting a coupling to the layer degree of freedom1,7. These states occur in the absence of a moirÃ© superlattice and are intrinsic to natural graphene bilayers. Therefore, we demonstrate that bilayer graphene represents a related but distinct approach to produce collective behaviour from flat dispersion, complementary to engineered moirÃ© structures.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Intense light drives band closure

High-harmonics spectroscopy reveals the closure of the bandgap between adjacent conduction bands in solids driven by high-intensity laser fields, providing insight into light-driven modifications of band structures. The macroscopic properties of a material, such as its conductivity or reflectivity, can be inferred from its band structure, which defines the available...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Bilayer graphene inspires two-universe cosmological model

Physicists sometimes come up with crazy stories that sound like science fiction. Some turn out to be true, like how the curvature of space and time described by Einstein was eventually borne out by astronomical measurements. Others linger on as mere possibilities or mathematical curiosities. In a new paper in...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Functional nonlinear optical nanoparticles synthesized by laser ablation

Nonlinear optics is an important research direction with various applications in laser manufacturing, nanostructures' fabrication, sensor design, optoelectronics, biophotonics, and quantum optics, etc. Nonlinear optical materials are the fundamental building blocks, which are critical for broad fields ranging from scientific research, industrial production, to military. After many years of development, nonlinear optics has become the pillars for various frontier research and widely used optical systems, including laser fabrication, optical imaging, information processing & communications, as well as nanoscale lithography. Advances in this topic can potentially boost many disciplines.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Astronomers detect a new radio source of unknown origin

During radio continuum observations of a spiral galaxy known as NGC 2082, Australian astronomers have discovered a mysterious bright and compact radio source, which received designation J054149.24–641813.7. The origin and nature of this source is unknown and requires further investigation. The finding is reported in a paper published May 23 on the arXiv pre-print repository.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Bringing chiral functionality to in vivo applications of nanomaterials

Chirality is a universal property of an endless number of objects in the universe. Nanotechnology is rapidly expanding to find ways to introduce chirality to artificial nanostructures. In a recent publication in Light: Science and Applications, Das et al. have successfully used capping with chiral ligand molecules to obtain chiral carbon dots. The authors provide a theoretical model to describe the origin of chirality in carbon dots as arising due to exciton coupling in a pair of chiral chromophores. Due to non-toxic chemical composition and sizes as small as 2"“5 nm, the chiral carbon dots have the potential to outperform other chiral nanostructures in numerous biomedical applications. However, similarly to chiral drugs, their chiral toxicity must be well understood before the carbon dots are brought to living systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Realizing the symmetry-protected Haldane phase in Fermi"“Hubbard ladders

Topology in quantum many-body systems has profoundly changed our understanding of quantum phases of matter. The model that has played an instrumental role in elucidating these effects is the antiferromagnetic spin-1 Haldane chain1,2. Its ground state is a disordered state, with symmetry-protected fourfold-degenerate edge states due to fractional spin excitations. In the bulk, it is characterized by vanishing two-point spin correlations, gapped excitations and a characteristic non-local order parameter3,4. More recently it has been understood that the Haldane chain forms a specific example of a more general classification scheme of symmetry-protected topological phases of matter, which is based on ideas connected to quantum information and entanglement5,6,7. Here, we realize a finite-temperature version of such a topological Haldane phase with Fermi"“Hubbard ladders in an ultracold-atom quantum simulator. We directly reveal both edge and bulk properties of the system through the use of single-site and particle-resolved measurements, as well as non-local correlation functions. Continuously changing the Hubbard interaction strength of the system enables us to investigate the robustness of the phase to charge (density) fluctuations far from the regime of the Heisenberg model, using a novel correlator.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Asynchronous current-induced switching of rare-earth and transition-metal sublattices in ferrimagnetic alloys

Ferrimagnetic alloys are model systems for understanding the ultrafast magnetization switching in materials with antiferromagnetically coupled sublattices. Here we investigate the dynamics of the rare-earth and transition-metal sublattices in ferrimagnetic GdFeCo and TbCo dots excited by spin"“orbit torques with combined temporal, spatial and elemental resolution. We observe distinct switching regimes in which the magnetizations of the two sublattices either remain synchronized throughout the reversal process or switch following different trajectories in time and space. In the latter case, we observe a transient ferromagnetic state that lasts up to 2"‰ns. The asynchronous switching of the two magnetizations is ascribed to the master"“agent dynamics induced by the spin"“orbit torques on the transition-metal and rare-earth sublattices and their weak antiferromagnetic coupling, which depends sensitively on the alloy microstructure. Larger antiferromagnetic exchange leads to faster switching and shorter recovery of the magnetization after a current pulse. Our findings provide insight into the dynamics of ferrimagnets and the design of spintronic devices with fast and uniform switching.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ultrafast kinetics of the antiferromagnetic-ferromagnetic phase transition in FeRh

Understanding how fast short-range interactions build up long-range order is one of the most intriguing topics in condensed matter physics. FeRh is a test specimen for studying this problem in magnetism, where the microscopic spin-spin exchange interaction is ultimately responsible for either ferro- or antiferromagnetic macroscopic order. Femtosecond laser excitation can induce ferromagnetism in antiferromagnetic FeRh, but the mechanism and dynamics of this transition are topics of intense debates. Employing double-pump THz emission spectroscopy has enabled us to dramatically increase the temporal detection window of THz emission probes of transient states without sacrificing any loss of resolution or sensitivity. It allows us to study the kinetics of emergent ferromagnetism from the femtosecond up to the nanosecond timescales in FeRh/Pt bilayers. Our results strongly suggest a latency period between the initial pump-excitation and the emission of THz radiation by ferromagnetic nuclei.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Optical manipulation of Rashba-split 2-dimensional electron gas

In spintronics, the two main approaches to actively control the electrons' spin involve static magnetic or electric fields. An alternative avenue relies on the use of optical fields to generate spin currents, which can bolster spin-device performance, allowing for faster and more efficient logic. To date, research has mainly focused on the optical injection of spin currents through the photogalvanic effect, and little is known about the direct optical control of the intrinsic spin-splitting. To explore the optical manipulation of a material's spin properties, we consider the Rashba effect. Using time- and angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (TR-ARPES), we demonstrate that an optical excitation can tune the Rashba-induced spin splitting of a two-dimensional electron gas at the surface of Bi2Se3. We establish that light-induced photovoltage and charge carrier redistribution - which in concert modulate the Rashba spin-orbit coupling strength on a sub-picosecond timescale - can offer an unprecedented platform for achieving optically-driven spin logic devices.
Nature.com

Superior adsorption performance of citrate modified graphene oxide as nano material for removal organic and inorganic pollutants from aqueous solution

This work addressed one step preparation method to form a novel nano material composite of graphene oxide nanosheet (GO) functionalized with low-cost tri-sodium citrate (C), using, teteraethylorthosilicate (TEOS) as a cross-linker. The prepared composite (GO"“C) was characterized using various advanced techniques. Among these techniques, the TGA provided interesting information concerning the functionalization process. Within this process, the ("“OH) groups that located at the GO-surface were consumed in the modification process which leads to increase the thermal stability of the resulted composite. Cationic organic methylene blue (MB) and crystal violet (CV), and inorganic copper (Cu2+) and cobalt (Co2+) pollutants were displayed as a model to assess their removal performance by the developed composite (GO"“C) from aqueous solution, through batch technique. According to Langmuir isotherm the GO"“C present an excellent adsorption capacity for MB (222.22Â mgÂ gâˆ’1), CV (270.27Â mgÂ gâˆ’1), Cu2+ (163.4Â mgÂ gâˆ’1) and Co2+ (145.35Â mgÂ gâˆ’1) which were more than the adsorption capacities found in literature. Additionally, the regenerated composite presents higher removal ability than the original composite.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Interparticle and Brownian forces controlling particle aggregation and rheology of silicate melts containing platinum-group element particles

We study the rheology of silicate melts containing platinum-group element (PGE) particles. They exhibit a shear-thinning behaviour, an intense aggregation tendency, and an anomalously high apparent viscosity in the low shear rate limit, even at very low particle volume fraction. Using a compilation of published experimental data, we analyse these effects in three steps. Firstly, we observe that the viscosities of these suspensions are much higher than those of natural silicate crystal-bearing melts for low shear rate regimes. Secondly, we demonstrate that the viscosities at low shear rate limit cannot be estimated by classical rheological models but rather may be understood as the result of particle aggregation, trapping dead fluid, and thereby increasing the effective particle volume fraction. Finally, we scale the critical shear rates for shear-thinning using a Peclet number analysis-invoking a competition between random thermal particle motion and hydrodynamic shearing motion-and, using an empirical extension, we additionally account for the particle"“particle interaction energetics. We propose a framework in which the rheology of this family of particle-bearing melts can be predicted, and demonstrate that at low Peclet numbers, PGE-bearing particle aggregation is driven by interparticle forces and Brownian motion.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Bi-state switch in moirÃ© stacking

Twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene superlattices present bi-stable reconstruction states, with reversible switch in-between and long-distance propagation triggered by local mechanical perturbation. This provides additional degrees of freedom for moirÃ© engineering. van der Waals materials exhibit a wide range of stacking configurations with strong influences on their band structures...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Insight into redox regulation of apoptosis in cancer cells with multiparametric live-cell microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08509-1, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the in-text citations. "It has been suggested that cisplatin-induced ROS generation occurs as a consequence of its direct effect on mitochondrial DNA, resulting in impairment of ETC protein synthesis21 and enhanced...
CANCER
Nature.com

Microcomb-driven silicon photonic systems

Microcombs have sparked a surge of applications over the past decade, ranging from optical communications to metrology1,2,3,4. Despite their diverse deployment, most microcomb-based systems rely on a large amount of bulky elements and equipment to fulfil their desired functions, which is complicated, expensive and power consuming. By contrast, foundry-based silicon photonics (SiPh) has had remarkable success in providing versatile functionality in a scalable and low-cost manner5,6,7, but its available chip-based light sources lack the capacity for parallelization, which limits the scope of SiPh applications. Here we combine these two technologies by using a power-efficient and operationally simple aluminium-gallium-arsenide-on-insulator microcomb source to drive complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor SiPh engines. We present two important chip-scale photonic systems for optical data transmission and microwave photonics, respectively. A microcomb-based integrated photonic data link is demonstrated, based on a pulse-amplitude four-level modulation scheme with a two-terabit-per-second aggregate rate, and a highly reconfigurable microwave photonic filter with a high level of integration is constructed using a time-stretch approach. Such synergy of a microcomb and SiPh integrated components is an essential step towards the next generation of fully integrated photonic systems.
ENGINEERING

