New York City, NY

Record high temperatures possible in Northeast: Latest forecast

By Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News
 4 days ago
ABC News

NEW YORK — Break out the sunscreen, hats and water bottles: record high temperatures are possible in the Northeast Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket to 94 degrees in New York City, 97 degrees in Philadelphia, 95 degrees in Washington, D.C., and 90 degrees in Pittsburgh.

The record high temperatures currently stand at 96 degrees for New York City, 97 for Philadelphia and 99 for D.C.

This dangerous heat won't last long; much cooler weather is expected by Wednesday.

