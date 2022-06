There is a new fastest computer in the world – and it is so quick that it requires a new word to describe it.The Frontier system at the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory is now the fastest computer on the Top500 list, which ranks the most powerful in the world.The supercomputer is not only the fastest in the world, but easily so. It is so powerful that it is faster than all of the next seven supercomputers in that ranking, combined.As well as top ranking on the Top500 list, Frontier also took the top spot on the Green500 list,...

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO