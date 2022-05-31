ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Record high temperatures possible in Northeast: Latest forecast

By Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mweX7_0fvgUz8g00
ABC News

NEW YORK — Break out the sunscreen, hats and water bottles: record high temperatures are possible in the Northeast Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket to 94 degrees in New York City, 97 degrees in Philadelphia, 95 degrees in Washington, D.C., and 90 degrees in Pittsburgh.

The record high temperatures currently stand at 96 degrees for New York City, 97 for Philadelphia and 99 for D.C.

This dangerous heat won't last long; much cooler weather is expected by Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding stands Miami vehicles

MIAMI — (AP) — Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moves across the state. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets. "This is a...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas

MIAMI — (AP) — Parts of Florida braced for heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moves across the state. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin, once it reaches tropical storm status.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Potential Tropical Cyclone One makes landfall in South Florida

A disorganized weather system in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico made landfall in Southwest Florida on Saturday, causing heavy rains and raising concerns about flooding. The National Hurricane Center said that the storm, called Potential Tropical Cyclone One, was expected to make landfall sometime Saturday. The hurricane center said it held off on naming the storm, even though its maximum sustained winds were stronger than 39 mph, because the system had a 250-mile-long area of light winds and no well-defined center. It would have been named Alex.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Washington, PA
WSB Radio

Baby formula maker Abbott reopens Michigan plant amid shortage

STURGIS, Mich. — (STURGIS, Mich.) -- Abbott Nutrition's baby formula plant in Michigan has officially reopened its doors and restarted production after shuttering nearly four months ago. Hundreds of workers returned to their posts Saturday morning for the first time since the Sturgis facility closed amid contamination concerns in...
STURGIS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Abc Audio
WSB Radio

Pandemic SNAP benefits end for thousands of Georgia families

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, June 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to normal levels in Georgia. This means that thousands of Georgia families will no longer have access to extra SNAP benefits. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The pandemic benefits helped...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer. The February shutdown of the...
STURGIS, MI
WSB Radio

Spokesman: Whitmer was on Wisconsin gunman's list of targets

A gunman who fatally shot a man at a Wisconsin home had a list of targets that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, her office said Saturday. Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to name the victim of Friday's shooting, but it has been widely reported that he was retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer. The suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what appeared to be a plan to target people connected to the judicial system, Kaul said Friday.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSB Radio

Florida zoo welcomes first baby zebra

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Zoo officials on Florida’s east coast welcomed the facility’s first baby zebra on Wednesday. The Brevard Zoo announced in a news release that Lauren, an 8-year-old Grévy’s zebra, gave birth to a male on Wednesday. The baby zebra weighed about 88 pounds and was healthy, zoo officials said.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

High-profile candidates try to break Dem, GOP control

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — A former lawmaker in Oregon who as a young woman flew a helicopter around an erupting Mount St. Helens is aiming to shake up state politics by running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. Betsy Johnson, who served in both the Oregon Senate...
SALEM, OR
Sage News

Four Chicago-Style restaurants you must try

Chicago, Illinois is affectionately called, “The Windy City” because of the strong winds from Lake Michigan, especially in the winter months. Many visitors come to Chicago for the food experience, arts and theatre, and beautiful outstretched miles upon miles of the lakefront and beaches. Famous Chicago landmarks include Navy Pier, The Willis Tower, Soldier Field, and The Magnificent Mile.
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

Lightning back home, determined to rebound against Rangers

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — There’s no panic in the Tampa Bay Lightning. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are down 2-0 to the New York Rangers in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal but remain confident they have what it takes to climb back into the best-of-seven series.
TAMPA, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy