ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp Player Palooza Postponed

classichits106.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLASALLE – The Player Palooza event tonight hosted by the Illinois Valley...

www.classichits106.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

Best Spots For River Float Trips In Illinois, According To Yelp

Summer weather is here and many are itching to get on the water. A few weeks ago Mother Nature teased us with a stretch of near-90 degree days but Memorial Day weekend was spectacular if you consider previous years' weather. Finally, it looks like we're in for a stretch of mid-to-upper 70s for the foreseeable future.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Remember Rax Roast Beef? There’s Still One In Illinois

This roast beef chain went from over 500 locations in the early 80s to nearly defunct in a matter of years and it's largely blamed on a clumsy advertising campaign. This is one of those topics that we fell into during the morning show on WROK. Riley had come across some bumper stickers in his garage from a long time ago and was amused by the Rax coupons that he found on the back.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

4 Illinois Donut Shops Named Among Top 100 Across U.S., Yelp List Shows

Yelp has released a list of the top 100 donut shops nationwide and Illinoisans with a sweet tooth are in luck. Four bakeries in Illinois were listed among the best spots to enjoy unique donuts, with two in Chicago, according to the new list. Dip and Sip Donuts, located at...
101wkqx.com

Four Illinois donut shops named in the top 100 in the U.S.

All donuts are good, but let’s be honest, some are just better than others. Yelp recently released their top 100 in the country and four Chicagoland places made the top of the list! Starting at number 8, Dip and Sip Donuts, is located at 2256 W Roscoe in the Roscoe Village. They offer premade donuts and custom stuff too. Country donuts is at number 25, they’re at 181 W. Virginia St. in Crystal Lake. They specialize in old-fashioned donuts, but also boast powdered sugar and red velvet. Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland do just that, old fashioned donuts! Find them at 11248 S Michigan Ave. And finally, at number 87, Gurnee donuts is at 4949 Grand Ave. Go get some fresh ones!
ROSCOE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasalle#Sports
CBS Chicago

Fire sweeps through cabins at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock

UTICA, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire destroyed multiple cabins and villas at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock southwest of Chicago Monday afternoon. The popular resort is located about 95 miles southwest of Chicago in Utica. Utica Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain said the blaze started with a porch fire on one of the cabins – which are owned separately from the resort.Each cabin measured about 2,500 square feet. The fire was so intense that it was visible on satellite images. A total of seven cabins were destroyed in the fire. No others were damaged.The Grand Bear Resort said everyone was evacuated safely. The lodge and waterpark at Grand Bear were not damaged, nor were the majority of cabins and villas, the resort said.A total of 57 fire departments responded to the scene, Partain said. The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago also responded.This was not the first time firefighters have responded to the resort. On Jan. 2. 2018, there was another massive response for a fire at the same resort – then known as Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort.Owners spent years renovating after the fire.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Largest Waterpark In Illinois Opens This Saturday

Water park season is upon us. Illinois’ largest waterpark, Raging Waves, is opening for the summer on June 4 and will celebrate its 15-year anniversary. From this Saturday the public will once again be able to enjoy 32 water slides, 43 private cabanas, the enormous wave pool, the relaxing lazy river, and much more.
starvedrock.media

Five Area Communities to Get Shares of State Infrastructure Grants

A handful of communities in Starved Rock Country will get shares of more than $120 million in new state infrastructure grants awarded across Illinois. Peru Township will receive $2 million for a soldier-pile wall that will be part of a project to mitigate slope failure and future flooding. Tiskilwa will get more than $1.1 million for replacing four bridges. Lacon is slated for nearly that amount for roadway improvements. Meanwhile, Toluca can look forward to half-a-million dollars for water-tower maintenance. And Spring Valley will receive more than $343 thousand for sewer improvements.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Thousands Of Dollars Raised For Family Displaced In Grand Bear Fire

Imagine losing everything in a fire. That's what happened to a family of six in the Grand Bear Resort blaze. Lena Beale of La Salle has organized a Go Fund Me account on behalf of her sister Grace, her husband Jason and their four children. They're uninjured but lost everything in the Memorial Day fire.
LASALLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
VANDALIA, IL
WGN Radio

Illinois AG Kwame Raoul launches civil rights investigation into Township High School District 211

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been a civil rights investigation into Township High School District 211 following a Chicago Tribune-ProPublica report that revealed tickets were given to students by police who were accused of misbehavior. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
classichits106.com

Officials: backyard bird feeders, bird baths may resume

SPRINGFIELD – Bird lovers may resume using backyard feeders and baths again, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources advised yesterday. The IDNR originally recommended the use of bird feeders and bird baths be suspended in response to the avian influenza in the state. With the annual spring migration of waterfowl and other migratory bird species over, the risk of outbreaks among wild bird populations has been minimized. IDNR continues to encourage people who keep domestic poultry to remain extra vigilant. And because avian flu may still occur in some birds, people should avoid feeding ducks and geese.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Delicious Illinois Donut Shop Dubbed One of America’s Ten Best

There are so many donut shops across the entire state but only one is considered the best in Illinois. It's so good, it's actually one of the 10 best donut shops in America. Yelp just published their list of the Top 100 US Donut Shops for 2022 and this place in the Land of Lincoln is skyrocketing up the charts.
ILLINOIS STATE
classichits106.com

Illinois mom killed, 2 kids hurt parasailing in Florida Keys

PIGEON KEY, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a woman from Illinois was killed and two young children injured when a sudden storm prompted a boat captain to cut loose their parasail in the Florida Keys. The inflated parasail then dragged the three tourists across the ocean and slammed them into a bridge. The trio was airborne and tethered to a speedboat when a sudden storm blew in. The winds were so strong that the boat below was being dragged, so the captain cut the line. They hit the water but the inflated parasail dragged them across the surface until they slammed into Old Seven Mile Bridge. A fishing guide raced to rescue them, but the 33-year-old woman from Schaumburg, Illinois was dead by the time they reached the dock. Her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew were taken to hospitals.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy