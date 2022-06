HANAHAN, S.C. – The City of Hanahan confirmed Tuesday it will soon be looking for a new city administrator following Mike Cochran’s resignation. Officials said city council received Cochran’s resignation at the May 10 council meeting. He has accepted another position and will be relocating to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. His last day with the city will be […] The post Hanahan City Administrator Mike Cochran To Resign appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.

HANAHAN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO