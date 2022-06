On Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28, officers and detectives from the Great Bend Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests throughout the City of Great Bend. On Friday, at approximately 3:21 p.m., a detective initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1700 block of the 281 Bypass. K9 Menta responded to the scene as well. After Menta indicated to the odor of narcotics, a search of the vehicle was performed.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO