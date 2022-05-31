ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KS

Kansas deputies catch couple transporting meth

 3 days ago
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a...

St. Joseph Post

Kan. woman with history of crime accused of drug possession

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Shortly after 4p.m. Wednesday, police conducted a traffic stop near 7th and Atchison Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The driver, identified as Vanessa L. Gerber, 42, Atchison was found...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Fort Riley Deputy Chief of Police arrested for domestic battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Deputy Chief of Police for Fort Riley has been arrested for domestic battery. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Shannon Wilson, of Wakefield, was booked into the Clay Co. Jail on May 30 for domestic battery. The Sheriff’s Office said Wilson was arrested around...
CLAY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Eudora man charged in double homicide bound for trial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Eudora man has been bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in Hutchinson on Thursday. Kyle Hardwick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 58-year-old Phillip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates in September of 2021. Hardwick was arrested by Maize police in August […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Council Grove officers make various drug, alcohol arrests along Main St.

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove Police Officers said they have made various arrests along a stretch of Main St. for drug and alcohol violations. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, the Council Grove Police Department says officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the 100 block of E Main St. As a result of the stop, it said Sarah Daniel, of Missouri, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of burning victim's clothes, furniture

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. Just after noon Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1100 block Parallel in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Clothing belonging to a 30-year-old victim had been burned and furniture had been...
ATCHISON, KS
Great Bend Post

15-year-old crashes car after high-speed chase on I-70

GEARY COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident during a police chase just before 1p.m. Thursday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am driven by 15-year-old Kuis S. Sampson of Junction City was being pursued by law enforcement westbound on Interstate 70 at a high rate of speed and attempted to exit at Milford Lake Road.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas serial burglary suspect caught inside church

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries have made an arrest. Just after 3:30a.m. Wednesday police arrested 24-year-old Kyler J. Reynolds, 24, Atchison, inside the First Christian Church at 7th and Santa, in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on requested...
ATCHISON, KS
kttn.com

Three from Missouri indicted for large-scale meth conspiracy

Three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri after law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine. Brian E. Hall, 44, of Aurora, Mo., Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Grocery store employee stabbed on the job in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local grocery store employee is recovering on Wednesday after they were stabbed while on the job. According to Topeka Police, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on June 1 that happened at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St in Topeka. The stabbing occurred […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for a weekend altercation in Atchison. On Saturday, police arrested 30-year-old Lynda A. Zuroff of Atchison, in the 1400 Block of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Zuroff was jailed on requested charges of domestic battery and held on $2500...
ATCHISON, KS
kcur.org

In parts of Kansas, Black drivers get pulled over more. But police don't track numbers everywhere

TOPEKA, Kansas — Black drivers are given a disproportionately higher number of traffic tickets than white motorists in some Kansas cities. Yet the extent of any racial bias in traffic stops remains uncertain largely because no statewide requirement exists demanding police track the data. That leaves individual cities and counties to create their own policies — giving, at best, an inconsistent picture of how much more vulnerable Black drivers are to getting pulled over.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Box truck veers off Interstate 70 on Thursday morning in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Thursday morning when a box truck veered off Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lawrence, authorities said. The crash was reported at 9;43 a.m. Thursday on I-70 near McDonald Drive. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner Penske...
LAWRENCE, KS
republic-online.com

Miami County Sheriff's Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted. Shea Cox, 25, of Louisburg was driving a 2010 Dodge pickup south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 247th street at 2:45 a.m. May 14 when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway. Cox was not injured.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

KC-area police group pulls plug on raffle of AR-15 rifle

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area police association has pulled the plug on its plan to raffle off an AR-15 rifle in the wake of recent mass shootings. The Belton Police Athletic Association had planned to raffle off the gun as part of its annual fundraiser supporting an anti-drug education program in schools in the community about 20 miles south of Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

