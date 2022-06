In the US, where the right to bear arms is enshrined in the Constitution, states have differing policies on who can carry concealed weapons in public. Pro-gun activists have made headway in recent years by getting more states to stop requiring permits to do so. (Openly carrying weapons, a distinct but related issue, is also subject to state-by-state laws.) Requiring permits for so-called concealed carry is an issue that has reached the Supreme Court, which could use a challenge to New York’s law to limit a state government’s discretion on distributing such permits.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO