Pats on the Back

Mabel F. Gast, Emporia, passed away at her home Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022 at the age of 80. Mabel F. Johnson was born in Pomona, Kansas on March 25, 1942, the daughter of Karl and Eunice (Gould) Johnson. She married Marvin A. Gast in Ottawa, Kansas on August 18, 1962. He survives. Also surviving are her daughters, Nancy (Dale) Shearer, Wichita, Kansas, and Ginger (Dave) Redeker, Emporia, Kansas; grandchildren, Casey (Liz) Barnaby, Eric (Micalah) Barnaby, Morgan, Logan & Payten Redeker, Jake & Michael (Lacey) Shearer; great-grandchildren, Mason & Maddyn Barnaby, Daphnie & Lincoln Barnaby, Conner Shearer, and Karter & Kade Shearer.
