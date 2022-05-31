Pats on the Back

Sophomore Emeil Bennett was named to the All-Centennial League second team as one of five Lady Spartans to receive conference honors. “Several members of that sophomore class grew up together playing on club teams,” head coach Oscar Macias said. “We always knew she was going to be a good player and contribute at a high level. She's done that since last year as a freshman. She grew a lot this year, just being able to see the field and have good vision and distribute for us and then be a strong attacking player as well.”

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO