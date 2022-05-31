ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Pats on the Back

By Editor
Emporia gazette.com
 3 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…. All of our area graduates who, for the past two years, have worked even harder to reach...

Emporia gazette.com

Mabel F. Gast

Mabel F. Gast, Emporia, passed away at her home Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022 at the age of 80. Mabel F. Johnson was born in Pomona, Kansas on March 25, 1942, the daughter of Karl and Eunice (Gould) Johnson. She married Marvin A. Gast in Ottawa, Kansas on August 18, 1962. He survives. Also surviving are her daughters, Nancy (Dale) Shearer, Wichita, Kansas, and Ginger (Dave) Redeker, Emporia, Kansas; grandchildren, Casey (Liz) Barnaby, Eric (Micalah) Barnaby, Morgan, Logan & Payten Redeker, Jake & Michael (Lacey) Shearer; great-grandchildren, Mason & Maddyn Barnaby, Daphnie & Lincoln Barnaby, Conner Shearer, and Karter & Kade Shearer.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Oneta Beth Lane

Oneta Beth Lane, 97, passed away late Saturday, May 28,. 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. She was born January 25, 1925 on the family farm south. of Lebo the daughter of Earl C. and Lola E. Watkinson. Miller. Oneta attended Lebo High School and graduated. with the Class...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

David Eugene Schmitendorf

David Eugene Schmitendorf, 66, of Emporia, Kansas died Friday, May 27, 2022 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. David was born November 20, 1955 in Topeka, Kansas the son of George and Louise (White) Schmitendorf. He has worked for the past nine years as a maintenance engineer at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. Previously working at Dolly Madison and Tyson Foods in Emporia. David enjoyed fishing, shooting and working with his hands — Mr. Fix It.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Linda Leon Harper

& Tammie Smith of Edmond, OK, Michael & Janice Smith. of Olpe, KS, Tony Cisneroz of Olpe, KS; brothers, Bob &. Debbie Potts of Wichita, KS, Carl & Dolly Potts of New. Orleans, LA, David Morain of Wichita, KS, Dale & Marry. Morain of Wichita, KS; sisters, Christine & Weldon...
OLPE, KS
University Daily Kansan

The beauty of vulnerability: KU graduate crowned Miss Kansas USA 2022

Like many recent graduates, 23-year-old Elyse Noe is adjusting to a life outside of the structure of school. A member of the University of Kansas Class of 2022, Noe earned a degree in journalism. Throughout her time in college, she was an active member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and even did volunteer work for Rock Chalk Video.
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

When will Unbound racers reach you? We did some math

While Emporia considers itself the home of Unbound Gravel, the races cover a wide region. So people outside Lyon County can watch the cyclists speed by. This year's three main courses will head southwest from Commercial Street in Emporia. All of them will reach Chase County early, crossing Road A on Road 140/200th Street at the 12.5-mile mark.
EMPORIA, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas Basketball’s 2022-23 Roster Shapes Up With Veterans, Young Talent in Hopes of Repeat Title

The University of Kansas basketball roster is set for the 2022-2023 season. It became official when Jalen Wilson announced his return to the Jayhawks and forgo his professional basketball career for one more year. Kevin McCullar Jr. also made things official by announcing he would transfer to Kansas rather than entering the NBA Draft.
LAWRENCE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia Municipal Band celebrates start of 80th season

The Emporia Municipal Band heralded the start of its 80th season to a dedicated crowd at Fremont Park, Thursday evening. Conductor James Davis said the season should have been celebrated in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the milestone was delayed. "It feels amazing to be back," he said....
EMPORIA, KS
kmaland.com

K-State parts ways with pitching coach Taylor

(Manhattan) -- The Kansas State baseball program has parted ways with pitching coach Buck Taylor. Taylor has been with the program since 2019. The California native is a 25+ year veteran in the coaching world. He served as an assistant coach and co-head coach at San Francisco State and as head coach at Palomar Community College from 2006 to 2018.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner has been announced. Kevin Slay, of Rose Hill, Kan., has won the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! Congratulations! Other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway contest winners include: Paula Philson, of Bel Aire, Kan., who won the Open House Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree […]
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Bennett named to All-League second team in girls soccer

Sophomore Emeil Bennett was named to the All-Centennial League second team as one of five Lady Spartans to receive conference honors. “Several members of that sophomore class grew up together playing on club teams,” head coach Oscar Macias said. “We always knew she was going to be a good player and contribute at a high level. She's done that since last year as a freshman. She grew a lot this year, just being able to see the field and have good vision and distribute for us and then be a strong attacking player as well.”
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Pictures: Large hail falling across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings roll across eastern Kansas, many KSN viewers are sharing their photos, mainly of hail. Below are reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 9:02 p.m. Latimer – Morris County: Quarter-sized hail 2 WSW of Downtown Wichita: Report of 2.25″ hail Hesston: […]
WICHITA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Vote No August 2 Rally and March scheduled for Saturday in Lawrence

Several local organizations and groups are partnering for an upcoming event to oppose the “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment in Kansas. Organizers hope to encourage voters to vote “no” to the amendment, which would remove legal protection of abortions and pave the way for a complete ban, in the upcoming Aug. 2 election.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

K-State men’s basketball adds Power 5 transfer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Jerome Tang fills his eighth roster spot with a transfer from Virginia Tech. David N’Guessan, a 6’9″ forward, is joining the Wildcats. He played in all 36 games for the Hokies this past season, averaging 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. N’Guessan had a career-high 15 points in the season […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

KABC announces 2A-1A All-State Baseball Team

The Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches released their All-State baseball selections, with several area players named to the 2A-1A team. Four Lebo-Waverly players were selected: Kyle Reese, Jonas Konrade, Corey Reese Jr. and Drew Konrade. The Wolfdogs posted a 13-6 record in 2022, losing to Central Heights High School in round one of the regionals.
WAVERLY, KS

