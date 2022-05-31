ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Covid-Era Inflation Impacted Ohio's Housing Market: Best Places to Live

Cover picture for the articleNortheast Ohio agents have a warning for the desperate: Be prepared. When Sandy Maline, a broker with Advantage in Real Estate, was aiding home buyers in the process six, seven years ago, the pace could very well be described as normal. Maline walked clients through $200,000 starter homes in...

100.7 WITL

Lakewood, Ohio House For Sale Is A Giant Doll House

I'm not one to judge, but when I saw this house for sale on Zillow it instantly gave me creepy vibes and at the same time, made me feel like I was looking at a house made for someone who may like to dress up as baby. This Lakewood, Ohio home was built in 1901 and stands in a very nice neighborhood, and the architecture of the house is actually really unique and fun. But the interior, that is a whole other ball field.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WFMJ.com

Grants to strengthen Ohio food supply chain awarded to 7 local businesses

The state of Ohio is taking additional steps to strengthen the local meat supply chain. Governor Mike DeWine awarded $15 million to Ohio meat processors to reduce the state's reliance on out-of-state companies. Seventy-five Ohio processors will split the money to help them expand capacity to meet the growing demand...
OHIO STATE
clevelandmagazine.com

Best Places to Live: How We Did It 2022

Hours upon hours of research went into our annual assessment of ranking Cleveland's 77 suburbs. How We Rate: In the years that we’ve rated Cleveland’s suburbs, we’ve evaluated three major factors: safety, education and housing. We’ve added other qualities that make a suburb desirable such as public services, diversity and walkability. Scores are assigned to each suburb for every category used in the rankings. Those scores are based on the year’s available numbers. We then add up the category scores, weighting certain categories more than others. Safety and education, for example, are given more weight than property taxes, which is given more weight than environmental infractions. The Top 20 are those suburbs with the highest combined scores — in other words, the suburbs that perform best in all of the categories combined.
CLEVELAND, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio’s remote employees are saving millions, study says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Work from home jobs are saving Ohioans $191 million, according to a study by CouponBirds.com. The study surveyed 3,206 work from home employees in an attempt to determine just how much they have been saving per month after becoming remote. Ohio employees collectively have saved over...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Significant Change At CEO For Vitamix

Vitamix has announced a significant change for the company. Steve Laserson will become CEO. this change marks the first time in 100 years the company will be led by a non-family member. You can read the official press release below. OLMSTED FALLS, OH — Steve Laserson assumed the role of...
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Buying the Perfect Bay Village Home: Best Places to Live

In the current Cleveland housing market, finding that forever-home takes patience and preparation. Cody and Carly Gessel have learned to be flexible. First, the pandemic forced their wedding plans to pivot from a large event with 120 guests to a small, carefully planned event that would allow 15 immediate family members to safely attend. Then, the heated housing market foiled their search for a place to plant roots. If anything, the last 18 months have taught the newlywed couple to prepare — and plan for change.
CLEVELAND, OH

