Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It may be one of those childhood memories that you can't shake. A family trip to Funtown in the late 80s through the early-to-mid 90s was filled with a few crystal clear memories as your approached the park. You'd see the rollercoaster, the log flume, and something else that unmistakably caught your eye. A somewhat dilapidated gray-greenish house with boarded up windows. It wasn't there by mistake. No, that was the Haunted Mansion, a short-lived but beloved attraction for so many Funtown visitors for a decade.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO