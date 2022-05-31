ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Letter to Editor: Our Journey with Andy Harris

By Letter to Editor
talbotspy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI first met Andy Harris in Easton, Maryland in 2010 at an event organized by the then burgeoning “Tea Party” movement. Much maligned and smeared in the subsequent portrayals, the Tea Party was nothing more than a grassroots movement organized around two focal issues: escalating national debt and the passage of...

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

We Can’t Believe This News About Sarah Palin’s Finances That Just Leaked—This Can’t Be Real!

It’s just been revealed that Sarah Palin – who is now running for Congress – reportedly earned more from making videos on Cameo last year than she would have made in Congress. Woah! According to reports, the 58-year-old former Alaska Republican governor revealed in a new financial disclosure form that she made over $211,000 from the online service whereby celebs can send personalized video messages to members of the public for a fee, which is apparently over $37,500 more than the annual salary of a House member.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Easton, MD
Government
In Style

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Got Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend, Riley Roberts

United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed speculation that she and her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, are engaged. Insider reports that she shared the news on Twitter, noting that the two got engaged last month in Puerto Rico. Though details on exactly how Roberts asked weren't revealed, AOC added that they haven't started planning their ceremony just yet and are "taking some space to savor this time."
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

'I'm quitting': Anonymous Trump defector ditches GOP, citing Buffalo shooting

Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff in the Trump administration, announced his departure from the Republican Party on Monday. Taylor made waves in 2018 after publishing an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times titled, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
James Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Care Act#Tea Party Movement#National Debt#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Tea Party#Americans#The Republican Party
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
HipHopWired

White Supremacy In Faux Disguise: The History Behind “Replacement Theory” And Its Rise

The manifesto of the 18-year-old who shot 13 people at a Buffalo, New York supermarket killing ten this past weekend showed that he was heavily influenced by "replacement theory", which has become more and more prevalent in campaigns and outreach by rightwing politicians and the media. This article takes a look at what replacement theory is and its resurgence through mass shooting events targeting Black people and other ethnic groups. The post White Supremacy In Faux Disguise: The History Behind “Replacement Theory” And Its Rise appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

What Everyday White Americans and the Buffalo Shooter Have in Common

The day before Payton Gendron drove to Buffalo to commit what has been described as a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime,” he circulated a 180-page manifesto espousing the belief that, as one news outlet put it, “the U.S. belongs to White people and all others should be eradicated by force or terror.” Gendron’s proclamation—a candid rationalization for white nationalist violence—is far from the first of its kind. And it won’t be the last.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy